Think you’re feeding the birds? This garden pest might be eating it all, warns experts

Have you ever wondered why your bird feeder empties so quickly? The answer might not be as innocent as you think – it could be the crafty Grey squirrels helping themselves to your bird food.

Lucy Taylor, a leading expert in UK bird care with years of hands-on experience at Vine House Farm, reveals why Grey squirrels are so good at outsmarting us, and offers simple, effective solutions to keep them away from your bird feeders.

How to deter problem squirrels from bird feeders

For people that feed the birds in their gardens, a very common issue is squirrels which not only eat the food but, in so doing, often damage feeders and also discourage the garden birds the food was intended for. With this in mind, we asked garden wildlife expert, Lucy Taylor of Vine House Farm Bird foods, what steps could be taken to minimise the problem.

“The first thing to say is that we’re only talking about non-native Grey squirrels here, because for people lucky enough to get our native Red squirrels in their gardens, they’re likely to welcome them in the same way they do with songbirds. Sadly, Red squirrels are now absent from much of England and Wales, though in some areas of Scotland they are still in reasonably good numbers. So, if Grey squirrels aren’t native to the UK, how did they get here?

A very brief history of Grey squirrels in the UK

“Grey squirrels were first introduced to the UK from North America in 1876, with the purpose being as an ornamental species for the gardens of stately homes. But they soon multiplied and spread, and now there are around 2.5 million living in gardens, parks and woodland.

Why Grey squirrels shouldn’t generally be welcomed to gardens

“The problem of Grey squirrels at bird feeders is just one of many that the species causes. Indeed, a much bigger issue is the negative impact on Red squirrels where they still occur, because of the transmission of squirrel pox (which is fatal to Reds but not to Greys which only carry it), plus out-competing Reds for food and territory. Grey squirrels also do huge damage to trees as they strip bark to get to the sap beneath, which can result in the tree dying. Grey squirrels will sometimes eat the eggs of garden birds and even young chicks. These issues are related to feeding birds in gardens, because the easy access to food is a reason for the continued growth of the Grey squirrel population. So keeping Grey squirrels off bird feeders is definitely the way to go!

Squirrel proof bird feeders

“By far the most effective way to keep Grey squirrels off bird food is to use special feeders which prevent easy access. Such feeders also become a longer-term deterrent, because squirrels will soon learn to recognise the type of feeder and know that it won’t provide them with food. Squirrel proof feeders mainly come in two types:

“The first is basically a metal cage which surrounds the feeder, with these available for seed, peanuts and suet products. The openings in the cage prevent squirrels from getting to the food, but are still wide enough to allow small birds through.

“The second works by the weight of the squirrel triggering a mechanism which then closes the ports in the feeder, which therefore prevents access to the food.

“A further option is to hang all feeders from a metal feeding station which is well away from trees and anything else a squirrel could jump from, and then add a special baffle to the feeder station pole, so squirrels can’t get past it. All products mentioned are available from our Vine House Farm Bird Foods website.

Provide Grey squirrels with their own purpose-made feeder

“Having said that allowing Grey squirrels easy access to food isn’t a good idea, I realise that some people will enjoy having these entertaining mammals in their gardens, and therefore will want to feed them. That being the case, the best approach is to use a purpose-made squirrel feeder (essentially a wooden box with a lid – and also available on our website). This approach also has the benefit of generally keeping the squirrels off bird feeders, as the purpose-made feeder is far easier for them to access.”