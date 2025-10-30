This is the rare £20 note worth £1,281.68
The rare collectible note sold for £1281.68 and is highly sought after for its unusual serial number, CC22222222, which features the number two repeated eight times.
The twenty quid from the reign of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth the II, is described on the listing as 'an opportunity to own a unique piece of British currency'.
It displays Queen Elizabeth II on one side, with famous landscaper JMW Turner's self-portrait on the rear, in front of one of his most well-known paintings The Fighting Temeraire.
One keen collector placed the hefty £1281.68 bid to snap up the note on Ebay, along with a £8.75 postage fee, on Wednesday [October 22].
This means the note sold for 64 times its shop value and will be sure to have Brits checking their wallets for other unusual serial numbers.
The Bank of England began issuing banknotes featuring the King's portrait on June 5 2024, with no other changes to existing designs.
Banknotes that feature the portrait of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II remain legal tender and are co-circulating alongside King Charles III notes.