This is when Brighton Hippodrome will reopen as final designs submitted

Plans to reopen the Brighton Hippodrome have taken a major step forward, with developer Matsim Group confirming final designs have been completed and an operator secured — setting a new target opening date for 2027.

The Grade II* listed theatre, which once hosted performances by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Chuck Berry, has lain empty for six decades. Matsim said the revived venue will open almost exactly 60 years after its last live performance in 1967.

“We’re incredibly excited to see the building starting to take shape after so long spent on design,” a spokesperson for the company said. “Restoring the Hippodrome has always been about giving the city back one of its lost but not forgotten treasures.”

The company confirmed that final design work is now being submitted, including acoustic treatments, fire engineering, and accessibility improvements. However, the planning process has not been without difficulty, with Matsim describing the challenges of working within a regulatory framework that treats the project “as if it’s a new construction rather than the 125-year-old theatre it is.”

Despite the delays, the group says the new timeline puts the Hippodrome in a strong position to return as a major cultural and community venue in the heart of Brighton.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the performance capacity of the city,” the spokesperson added. “It’s the venue the city has been missing.”

Broader city regeneration projects underway

The Hippodrome restoration is one of several major developments Matsim is currently delivering across Sussex.

In Brighton, the group has also confirmed a full programme of structural repairs for the Kingswest Centre, home to Odeon and Pryzm. Scaffolding has already been installed around the building following assessments by Odeon’s engineering consultants. Matsim’s engineers are now reviewing plans for long-overdue external repairs.

“The building has been in a poor condition for many years despite its prominent position,” the company said. “It is the most prominent building to greet the 12 million visitors to Brighton and currently brings down the area in spite of the improvements that may happen around it.”

From city centre theatres to rural restoration

Beyond Brighton, Matsim has also completed a £1 million refurbishment of The Jolly Tanners in Staplefield, Mid Sussex — a Grade II listed pub which had fallen into decline.

The venue officially reopened on the summer solstice, with a new kitchen led by local chef Mark Charker, a redesigned garden, and orangery extension. The company said the project was about “revitalising a historic venue at the heart of the village” and offers a mix of pub classics and à la carte dining.

Meanwhile, in the High Weald AONB, Matsim has nearly completed a new folly structure — the first built in Sussex for decades, according to the developer. The three-storey tower includes a spiral staircase and a 360-degree viewing platform, with plans to host public events and concerts in the surrounding landscape.