Three tips for settling your cat when moving home

Audley Villages' top tips for moving home with your cat

It can take some time to settle into a new home - particularly after the moving process – and there’s one key family member to consider who may need some extra attention for the ‘purr-fect’ transition.

Nikki Haddock, Animal Care & Estates Manager at Ferne Animal Sanctuary, spoke with luxury retirement brand Audley Villages to provide three top tips on how to successfully move your cat with you to your new home.

She says: “Location changes are a very significant adjustment for cats, and it can be a stressful process for them. It’s important to go into it well-informed and prepared to minimise the stress on your furry friend.”

Keep your cat inside for at least two weeks

Nikki explains, “It can be challenging to keep a cat inside for a long period of time, particularly if they are used to roaming outside independently at your previous home – however this top tip is the most essential.

“Cats are ultimately very territorial creatures, and they like to be well established in their living area. They are also biologically tuned to make it back to their territory and, therefore, there is the risk that they will return to your previous home.

“With this in mind, it is best to keep them inside for a minimum of two weeks. This way, they have a period of time where they can truly make the new home ‘theirs’, spreading their scent and making memories and associations in the new environment.”

“To keep them stimulated, make sure you are giving your cat plenty of fuss and a variety of toys and sensory accessories, like a scratch post. Be patient with them and when the time is right, they can explore their new territory without the danger of them wandering back to your old home.”

Ensure your cat’s familiar scents are all around the house

Nikki explains how familiar smells can help your cat settle more quickly in a new environment: “Having their own scent nearby helps them feel secure and reassured, as it reminds them of comfort and safety.”

“I recommend placing plenty of your cat’s unwashed bedding and favourite toys around your new home – particularly in the spaces they’re likely to explore first,” she adds. “These familiar items will help your cat recognise the area as safe and their own, encouraging them to relax and settle in more easily.”

Expose your cat to one room at a time

“Once you arrive at your new home, resist the urge of letting your cat explore everywhere immediately. Instead, dedicate a single room to them initially that is equipped with all essentials like their bed and litter tray.”

She adds that “making sure they are in a room you will be spending a lot of time in yourself” will eliminate any feeling of abandonment as they will still need interaction.

“How long you want to be exposing them to each new room for is dependent on the cat’s behaviour. Observe if they are looking secure, displaying curiosity and eating normally, as this is a sign they’re feeling happy in the surroundings and are ready for the next step.

Following these expert-led top tips will make the entire moving process feel much less stressful for both you and your cat. By keeping them inside, slowly introducing new territory and helping the process by spreading their scent will reduce anxiety and help you both ‘land on your feet’ and enjoy your new home together.