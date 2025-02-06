Donald Trump has been awarded an honorary degree by an English university - for saving TikTok, it emerged yesterday.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US President was also credited for his outstanding contributions to global diplomacy by the British Institute of Technology England (BITE), the UK’s fifth largest private higher educational provider.

Most Popular

He is said to have brought a “renewed sense of hope to the international community” in the fortnight weeks since returning to the White House thanks to a leadership style that is “rooted in resolution”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And his “intervention with TikTok” demonstrates a “nuanced approach to balancing securing concerns with innovation”, according to BITE’s website.

Trump, 78, was awarded the Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Peace Studies in absentia last Wednesday.

A formal presentation ceremony is expected to be held later this year at Shrubland Hall in Suffolk, 45 miles from the US Air Force base in Mildenhall.

Previous recipients of BITE’s honorary awards include the presidents of India and Tatarstan, the supermarket boss Lord Sainsbury, and the former Universities and Science Minister, David Willetts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on its website, BITE said: “The British Institute of Technology is today proud to announce the conferral of an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Peace Studies to President Donald J. Trump.

“This prestigious accolade recognises President Trump’s significant contributions to global diplomacy, technology, and economic development, reinforcing his role as a leader who has advanced peace and prosperity worldwide.”

Trump is understood to have been granted five other honorary degrees in his lifetime - from Lehigh University in 1988, from Wagner College in 2004, from Robert Gordon University in Scotland in 2010, and from Liberty University, which granted honorary degrees on two occasions in 2012 and 2017.

But three of the five awards – those from Lehigh, Wagner, and Robert Gordon – have since been rescinded, reportedly following Trump’s comments about Muslim immigrants and the Capitol riots, which began after he encouraged his supporters to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BITE’s latest accolade brings the tally up to three, alongside a Doctor of Business Administration and a Doctor of Laws from Liberty.

On its website, BITE said: “Our decision to honour President Trump reflects his dedication to addressing complex international challenges through negotiation and innovation.

“Notably, his efforts to foster potential peace talks between countries in conflict have demonstrated a willingness to engage in dialogue during one of the most critical periods in recent geopolitical history.

“At a time when global stability is fragile, his initiatives signal a commitment to de-escalation and constructive diplomacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Equally noteworthy is President Trump’s recognition of the role technology plays in fostering connections across borders and maintaining a sense of global unity.

“His intervention with TikTok, for example, demonstrates a nuanced approach to balancing security concerns with innovation.”

Writing separately in The European magazine about the honorary doctorate and why it was conferred, BITE’s founder and president Dr Muhammad Farmer praised Trump’s ability to balance “negotiation with accountability”.

The President’s willingness to impose additional economic sanctions on Russia if it fails to end the Ukraine war, and to opening a face-to-face dialogue with Vladimir Putin, was an “important step towards reducing tensions”, he wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And by stepping in to grant TikTok a 75-day reprieve to comply with U.S regulations demonstrates the President’s “nuanced approach to balancing security concerns with innovation”.

Dr Farmer added: “Critics may argue about his methods, but leadership is ultimately about results and the ability to inspire others to think differently. At the British Institute of Technology, we aim to highlight the qualities of resilience, innovation, and determination – qualities that President Trump has demonstrably proven.

“Some may question why we chose to honour a figure as polarising as President Trump. The answer lies in our mission to acknowledge the broader impact of leadership, regardless of personal or political opinions.

“Our previous honourees include world leaders, business pioneers, and visionaries who have made significant contributions to their fields. Each recipient, in their own way, has advanced the causes of peace, progress, or innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By awarding President Trump this honorary doctorate, we aim to highlight the positive aspects of his leadership that align with our values. It is not an endorsement of every policy or decision he has made but rather a recognition of his efforts to address some of the most pressing issues of our time.”

It is understood that Trump was notified of BITE’s award by post and by email on 29th January. The President has also been invited to an award ceremony at Shrubland Hall, BITE’s Grade II venue, in Coddenham, Suffolk.

The sprawling estate, built in the 1700s, has previously hosted Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, according to BITE.

It is less than an hour’s drive from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, both of which are home to the US Air Force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Erroll, a crossbench member of the House of Lords and BITE chancellor, said: “Shrubland Hall represents the pinnacle of British heritage and hospitality.

“It is a fitting venue to celebrate President Trump’s achievements and to recognise his pivotal role in fostering peace and stability on a global scale. The British Institute of Technology is committed to creating a moment of historic significance with this event.”

Past winners of BITE’s honorary degrees include Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India, for his “visionary leadership in science and education”, and His Excellency President Rustam Minnikhanov of Tatarstan for his “dedication to fostering international collaboration”, according to the organisation’s website.

The supermarket boss Lord Sainsbury, and the former Universities and Science Minister, David Willetts, meanwhile, have both received the BITE/Rolls Royce Award for Championing Technology.

Story by Anthony Harvison - Belters News/NewsX