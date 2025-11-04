Tiny Lego figure sells for £920 as fans urged to check wardrobe

A tiny Star Wars Lego figure has sold for nearly £1,000 - after one fan found it had been lurking 'in their wardrobe' since they were a child.

The figure could easily be mistaken for a regular stormtrooper from the iconic series but is in fact a 'rare variant' of Clone Commander Fox from the Star Wars prequels.

It was left in a wardrobe for years after being purchased in the owner's youth and has proven a hit with retro collectors - bagging £920 on eBay.

Lego fans with old minifigures lying around could stand to make hundreds - as rare pieces regularly attract large sums.

The bumper £920 sale was helped along by featuring a minor 'rare misprint' and being well-preserved after 17 years.

The Belfast-based seller claimed the item was in 'fantastic' condition due to being stored in a cupboard away from sunlight.

The ultra-rare piece resembles the iconic Stormtrooper look - but in fact is a Clone trooper named Clone Commander Fox, who first appeared in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

The seller wrote: "The minifigure has been stored in my wardrobe since I bought the set as a teen so there is no sun damage.

"Item wasn't played with so the paint remains in fantastic condition. The body piece is perfect.

"There's minor fading on the crest of the helmet but as you can see it's incredibly minimal. Genuinely don't believe you'd be able to find this minifigure in as good a condition as this elsewhere."

The minifigure was part of the Separatist Spider Droid Set, released in 2008 to promote TV spin-off Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Sellers can make bigger returns on these rarer figures than regular Stormtroopers - which feature in multiple Star Wars films.

In the Star Wars timeline, Clone Commanders initially served under the Jedi during the Clone Wars.

But they were subsequently ordered by duplicitous villain Emperor Palpatine to betray and kill their Jedi officers - and went on to become the first generation of Stormtroopers.

The item sold for £900, plus an additional £24.68 for Buyer's Protection and £8.75 postage.