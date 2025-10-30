Tottenham Fan Takes Arsenal Fan’s Unusual Halloween Request

Tasker Alison carves Arsenal themed pumpkins for Spurs fan ahead of Halloween

When die-hard Gooner Edward offered cash for Arsenal-themed pumpkins, it was a 59-year-old Tottenham supporter from Essex who answered the call, and carved her way into football folklore. Edward, a lifelong Arsenal fan from East London, took to the local services marketplace Airtasker with a truly spine-chilling Halloween request, not for ghostbusting or zombie-proofing, but for someone to carve Arsenal heroes into pumpkins.

His post, titled “Arsenal-Themed Pumpkin Carver Wanted!”, read:

“Calling all creative pumpkin carvers! I’m after a skilled artist to carve two or three Arsenal themed pumpkins. These pumpkins will take pride of place on my doorstep for Halloween night. The goal is to spook trick or treaters and wind up my mates who support rival clubs when they come over for Halloween drinks.

You can carve onsite or take the pumpkins away and bring them back before Halloween – whichever works best.”

Arsenal themed Halloween pumpkins

The request sparked interest from creative tasker Alison Goldsmith, a 59-year-old mum from Romford, Essex, and, crucially, a self-confessed Tottenham fan. Despite her allegiance to Arsenal’s fiercest rivals, she couldn’t resist the challenge.

“I’d love to carve some Arsenal-themed pumpkins for you!” Alison replied.

“I have hands-on experience carving pumpkins as well as clay, which can transfer to pumpkin carving, and I have the tools needed to get the job done.I’m reliable, organised and attentive to detail, and I can also offer tips on preserving them so they last longer!”

When asked how she felt about taking on an Arsenal-related task despite her Spurs roots, Alison laughed:

“It started as a bit of banter around the house but now I’m wondering if I’ve gone too far. Arsenal pumpkins in a Spurs household… time will tell, I might end up sleeping in the shed after this!”

Despite the friendly football feud, Alison delivered five glorious, gory gourds celebrating Arsenal’s finest, including:

Martin Ødegaard mid-celebration

mid-celebration Bukayo Saka , the star boy himself

, the star boy himself The iconic Arsenal cannon

Viktor Gyökeres and Gabriel Magalhães, immortalised doing their famous ‘mask’ celebrations

What began as a cheeky Halloween request turned into an unlikely collaboration that united two sides of the North London divide, ahead of Halloween.

Edward’s doorstep is now the ultimate fright-night shrine to the Gunners, and Alison has earned herself a tongue-in-cheek place in Arsenal legend, proof that even the fiercest football rivalries can be softened with a touch of creativity!

