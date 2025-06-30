As the England Lionesses departed Hilton at St. George’s Park for Switzerland to compete in their biggest tournament of the year, Hilton, the Official Hotel Partner of the England Teams, unveiled a colossal message of support on the hotel grounds to cheer on the players.

This "towel-tally" amazing send-off, crafted from nearly 10,000 towels and stretching an impressive 41 meters wide by 29 meters high, took a staggering 36 hours to complete.

The intricate art installation was meticulously created by an expert squad of "towel-turners," including dedicated hotel team members – the very same friendly faces who consistently provide the Lionesses with a warm, welcoming stay and a "home away from home" throughout the year.

So far in 2025, the Lionesses have accumulated over 1,000 stays at Hilton at St. George's Park. During this time, the hotel has kept an impressive score sheet of its own, ensuring the team is well-rested and prepared for training sessions and matches with over 10,304 pillows fluffed and 20,304 towels rolled.

The monumental towel display, featuring a proud lioness's face, showcased a medley of techniques: 7,500 towels were rolled, 2,250 folded, and 250 artistically fanned to create the stunning visual effect.

England Lioness, Ella Toone, shared her excitement, stating: "I couldn’t think of a better send off! We spend so much time away from home, but Hilton is where we find calm, comfort, and a bit of normality. It's the small things that make all the difference - a friendly face, even a perfectly fluffed pillow. The team always takes great care of us so we can focus on what we do best!"

Stijn Bastiaens, Vice President, Marketing and Loyalty, EMEA, Hilton, commented: "At Hilton, we know that it matters where you stay - and never more so than when the Lionesses stay with us during training camps. Spending many nights of the year at Hilton at St. George’s Park, our team members provide our signature hospitality to make sure the players always feel at home, away from home. As the team heads off for one of the biggest sporting events of the year, we wanted to show them we’re all behind them and cheering them on!”

Fans can also join in the support by creating their own messages for the Lionesses until July 7. Special submission booths are available at select Hilton hotels across the country, including Hilton London Wembley, Hilton London Metropole, and Hilton Liverpool City Centre.

The striking good-luck message made from nearly 10,000 towels at Hilton at St George’s Park.

Through Hilton’s three-year partnership with The Football Association, which includes Wembley Stadium and St. George’s Park, Hilton will consistently support the England teams for both home and away games. This partnership also offers Hilton Honors members the chance to turn their hotel stays into highly sought-after tickets for major sold-out gigs and other high-stakes matches at Wembley Stadium connected by EE.

Hilton Honors, the free-to-join, award-winning guest loyalty program, provides members with greater discounts and unlocks exclusive perks and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, now proudly including a host of events at Wembley Stadium. By booking directly at Hilton.com or through the Hilton Honors app, members can access a host of instant benefits designed to elevate their stay.

Following the spectacular display, the majority of the towels were recycled, and a number were donated to Gift of Kit as part of Hilton’s ongoing work with grassroots sports teams.