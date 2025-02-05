'Traditional media most trusted in fight against fake news', new consumer report finds

Do you believe journalism is important in combating fake news/

Traditional media is not dead and it’s still the most trusted ally against Fake News.

In the UK, 82.7% of participants believe that journalism plays a vital role in combating fake news.

65.4% of respondents trust journalists over influencers (12.6%)

Although digital consumption is at an all-time high, social networks are not viewed as reliable sources of news.

Contrary to the belief that journalism might be a thing of the past, traditional media remains the most trusted ally in the fight against fake news, according to the 3rd Global MARCO New Consumer Report. The UK-specific findings, based on a study conducted by the global PR agency MARCO in collaboration with Cint, shed light on public perceptions and trust in journalism's key role in combating fake news.

Despite the rise of digital platforms and the rapid spread of misinformation, people are increasingly cautious about where they obtain their information and its accuracy. The study highlights that 82.7% of UK participants affirmed that journalism plays a vital role in fighting fake news. This statistic aligns with a global trend and underscores the public's reliance on credible sources as they navigate an era dominated by disinformation.

Are you more likely to believe information provided by a journalist or by an influencer

The study revealed that participants view traditional media as a trustworthy source of information. Specifically, 23.24% preferred television, followed closely by radio at 21.44%. Printed newspapers received a rating of 17.44%, while online news portals scored 12.44%. In contrast, social media platforms, including TikTok, Twitch, and Threads, were perceived as the least reliable sources of information.

LinkedIn stands out across social platforms

The survey also revealed that 27.29% of Brits use LinkedIn as a trusted source of information, which stands out given the low ratings for other social media platforms. This may be attributed to LinkedIn’s focus as a professional platform where individuals share insights related to their industries, making it a source of information that people trust for news.

“Despite the explosive growth of social media, “traditional” and objective journalism remains a cornerstone of credible information.”, says Juan Manuel Dortez, MARCO Multimarket Director. “As misinformation proliferates online, traditional journalism stands as a key line of defence against fake news. Investing in public relations isn’t just about brand visibility; it’s about aligning with media channels that reinforce your credibility and trust”.

Have you ever bought something based on an influencers recommendation?

Influencers vs Journalists

A notable finding from the survey was the significant lack of trust in influencers, especially when they seem to be flourishing. The study indicated that the UK public strongly favours journalists over influencers for reliable information, with 65.4% of respondents expressing trust in professional reporters. In contrast, only 12.6% indicated trust in influencers, while 21.6% expressed equal trust in both groups.

Countries such as Portugal (83%), Spain (73%), and Brazil (72%) particularly stand out for their preference for journalists over influencers.

The Influencer Impact

Combating Fake News Survey

In the UK, influencers do not seem to have the same impact on consumer behaviour as they do in other countries. According to a survey, 64% of respondents indicated that they are unlikely to make a purchase based on an influencer's recommendation.

In contrast, countries like Morocco and Brazil (58%), South Africa (53%), Mexico and the United States (51%), and Spain (45%) show a higher tendency to buy products recommended by influencers, with Spain being the European country most receptive to such endorsements.

Methodology:

The survey aimed to explore and analyse consumer attitudes and awareness regarding work culture across 11 key markets. The research period spanned from December 2023 to January 2024, providing a comprehensive snapshot of contemporary views on global topics.

The survey engaged a diverse sample of over 7,300 participants, representing countries with distinct cultural, economic and technological landscapes. The markets surveyed included Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, the UK and the USA. This diverse selection aimed to capture a holistic understanding of global consumer behaviour.

This edition of the ‘Global MARCO New Consumer Report’ delved into attitudes towards work flexibility, work-life balance and preferences for a variety of different work setups, making this year's findings an avant-garde exploration into evolving sentiments surrounding work culture.

A structured questionnaire was designed to cover various aspects of media consumption, brand commitment, AI applications, sustainability and work culture.

Participants were asked to respond to both closed and open-ended questions, allowing for quantitative and qualitative analysis.

Full reporting of the survey carried out by the research department of MARCO in collaboration with CINT can be consulted at http://themarcosurvey.com/