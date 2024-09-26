‘Travel Support’ package launched by homecare service to take people around world

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With new experiences and tapping into positive memories a crucial aspect of healthy ageing, a new ‘Travel Support’ package has been launched by a homecare service enabling those who are in need of extra support when leaving their home to safely take journeys to explore new and old destinations.

The new service has been introduced by high-end care provider, Venelle, and will allow older UK residents and those with special care needs to safely leave their homes to travel across the country and beyond – with its specialised team of carers supporting them every step of the way.

Designed for those who want to tick off a destination they’ve always dreamt of visiting, or those who have second homes or family and friends overseas but are unable to visit due to special care requirements, the tailored packages include everything from assisting in travel plans and assigning personal assistants to accompany the person, to cooking and housekeeping while they are away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing why the service was created, Louise Blezzard, CEO and Founder of Venelle, said: "Everyone, no matter their age or care requirements, deserves the right to travel. We wanted to create a package that empowers Londoners to leave their homes safely, confidently, and discreetly – no matter their age. The bespoke service takes away all the administrative burden of ensuring the trip and destination is accessible, and the individual receives their own carefully selected team of experienced personal assistants who will travel with them and take on multiple roles.”

The ‘Travel Support’ package helps those who are in need of extra support when leaving their homes

The package can be used by someone looking for support to an event such as a wedding or birthday party, or for prolonged trips abroad – where Venelle’s team can arrange and facilitate any required appointments whilst away, such as health care appointments, physio, and even hair and beauty treatments. The team can also arrange for private ambulances, nurses, and doctors to travel with the person if needed.

Louise continued: “Whether you want to travel to York or New York, the carefully curated package will ensure a safe and memorable journey – irrespective of it being for just a day, a week, or more. We’re excited to now be able to offer this service to those across the capital who want to venture beyond their home but need that little bit of extra support to do so.”

Launched in January 2024, Venelle, which has recently undergone a rebrand as it looks to expand its offering and move into the care home market, is committed to enhancing people’s lifestyles as well as delivering exceptional care, with its core principles of prioritising comfort, dignity, and autonomy.

For more information about Venelle and its new Travel Support package, please visithttp://www.venellelife.co.uk/or email [email protected].