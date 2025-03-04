TUC urges clear labels, consent and fair pay for AI-generated content

AI-Generated Content

According to TUC, AI-generated content should have clear labels and opt-in consent for use. In its manifesto, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) calls for tech companies to respect the intellectual property rights of educators, performers, writers, and other creatives. It coincides with the conclusion last week of the government's copyright consultation with creatives and tech firms.

The TUC, a 48-union federation, is demanding that tech corporations be more open about how they utilize content to train generative AI models. It states that artists need to receive compensation for their labor, have their rights to intellectual property upheld, and have the option to revoke their agreement.

It suggests that AI-generated content be properly labeled, and that opt-in consent be used for material use instead of the opt-out method that the government seems to prefer.

In the past, the government proposed that "text and data mining" for AI training be exempt from copyright regulations. The TUC, predictably, is not in agreement.

"The government should strengthen protection for creative workers in response to the new technology and confirm and uphold the principle that data mining for AI training without consent is an infringement of intellectual property rights," the statement stated.

"In order for data mining and AI training to be conducted lawfully with informed consent and equitable worker compensation, licensing and compensation mechanisms should be in place."

In order to prevent people's likenesses from being used without their permission, the TUC also advocates for new "likeness rights."

The request comes as a number of well-known singers, authors, and artists such as Kate Bush and Paul McCartney have voiced their concerns about the risks of permitting digital corporations to use creative works without consent or payment.

The "Make It Fair" initiative, which is supported by the creative industries, has gained support from numerous UK newspapers.

According to official statistics, the UK creative industries brought £124.6 billion to the country's GDP in 2022.

According to recent research conducted by Queen Mary University of London and the Alan Turing Institute, 80% of creatives believe that GenAI will make their jobs less secure. Nearly the same percentage also believe that their work will be undervalued and that their pay will suffer.

This contrasts with 12% or fewer who thought the technology was helpful.

The Society of Authors' chief executive, Anna Ganley, stated that efforts to contact AI businesses had not been successful. "Very few people have responded," she added. "So little interaction, cloaked in NDAs."

Finding the correct balance is crucial, according to Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology Peter Kyle.

"As we navigate the complex and challenging technological revolution facing us all, protecting people's rights and rewards at work and securing Britain's future as an AI leader must go hand in hand," he stated, according to the Mirror. "We are now taking into account the entire spectrum of the hundreds of replies we got when our consultation on AI and copyright ended this week.

"To be clear, unless I am entirely happy that we are providing a solution that works for authors, no adjustments will be taken into consideration. My firm red line is that."

According to reports, the government has postponed the eagerly anticipated AI Bill until at least the summer.

In the AI era, striking a balance between innovation and equitable remuneration is essential. Conclusion To sum up, the TUC supports transparent labeling, permission, and equitable remuneration for AI-generated tasks to safeguard creator's intellectual property rights.

Striking a balance between innovation and fair compensation is essential as AI continues to revolutionize businesses. The continuous discussion emphasizes the necessity of careful regulations that uphold employees' rights in the digital era.