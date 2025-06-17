One of the UK’s biggest adult performers is starring in her most ‘explicit’ film to date, Coming Soon, a reading of the Online Safety Act1 that lays the regulation bare for the porn industry

A leading UK adult star has today urged porn websites to “get down to business” and introduce age checks ahead of new rules that could see some of the world’s biggest websites frozen out of Britain from next month.

Ofcom has set a deadline of July 25 for pornographic websites, search engines and user-to-user platforms (for example, social media, dating or online video gaming platforms) to implement highly effective age assurance technology to safeguard children from encountering X-rated material online.

To spur the industry into action, adult star Ivy Maddox has teamed up with online safety provider Verifymy to create an ‘explicit’ film – Coming Soon – performing the Online Safety Act1 to raise awareness of the new laws and the importance of shielding under-18s from pornographic content. The 26-minute suitable-for-work performance sees Ivy, whose films have racked up tens of millions of views, get to grips with regulatory compliance.

Ivy said: “I was first exposed to porn at school when I didn’t want to see it, and I hate the thought of children seeing my content in the same way. The Online Safety Act can help prevent this from happening but it’s not exactly an easy read, so this film is my way of bringing it to life and raising awareness of rules that will have a big impact both on my industry and beyond.”

The Online Safety Act puts a range of duties on online services, making them more responsible for their users with a particular focus on child safety. A study by the Children’s Commissioner for England found children first see online pornography by the age of 13 on average, with one in ten encountering it as young as nine.

In January, Ofcom issued guidance stating that any age checks used by sites carrying adult or certain harmful content must be “technically accurate, robust, reliable and fair in order to be considered highly effective”. This ranges from more traditional credit card and ID checks (which can be a hassle to users) to more cutting-edge tech, such as email-based and facial age estimation, which respects their privacy, allowing consenting adults to view 18+ content with minimal intrusion. Additionally, Ofcom has made it clear that outdated methods such as self-declaration are no longer viable.

Under the Act, the regulator has vowed to crack down on any website hosting or posting adult content that has not implemented the correct safeguards by 25 July. As well as imposing heavy fines of up to £18 million or 10% of global revenue, Ofcom also has the power to block non-compliant sites in the UK.

Given the fierce battle for clicks in the adult world, with most popular sites earning several million visits a month, many are likely to be watching their rivals before making a move on safeguarding.

This delay may carry its own risks, according toLina Ghazal, Head of Regulatory and Public Affairs at Verifymy. She said: “While this wait-and-see approach reflects competition within the adult industry, delaying action on safeguarding can leave both users and platforms exposed. This is a real chance for the sector to come together to protect children online. Including it in the Online Safety Act helps ensure a safer environment for all users and supports more collaboration between platforms and Ofcom.”

Londoner Ivy, who has been nominated for multiple AVN Awards, the porn industry’s Oscars, added: “It’s time for the adult industry to get down to business and ensure websites implement proper age checks. This is about moving with the times, protecting vulnerable and underage users from adult – as well as other harmful – content across the internet, and ensuring over-18s can enjoy mature content safely. Nobody I know wants to see Ofcom block sites and create a UK porn blackout.”

Andy Lulham, Chief Operating Officer at Verifymy, commented: “Platforms still have time to implement age checks before next month’s deadline. We know many are lining things up, but those that haven’t started yet need to set the wheels in motion now. Fail to comply in time, and adult sites will be carrying big targets on their back and, with Ofcom under pressure to demonstrate robust enforcement, the penalties for inaction are likely to be severe.

“Technology available today is designed to protect adults’ privacy, revealing only whether a user is over 18. Advanced methods, like email-based age estimation, allow these checks to be completed in seconds.”

Lina Ghazal continued: “There is a huge upheaval going on in the adult industry, but everyone needs to be prepared for change because the internet is going to look quite different this summer. The big take-away for consumers of porn is that wherever you go to watch it today, that website, and all others, will be required to check your age to let you in.

“Age checks are an adjustment for everyone but they are the gateway to safer online spaces for all of us. We should be happy they are finally here.”

What is age assurance?

Age assurance refers to methods used to determine a user’s age or age range online. Its aim is to protect children from harmful or inappropriate content online while helping platforms provide age-appropriate experiences and safeguards. Methods of age assurance include both age verification and estimation.

Age verification vs age estimation

Age verification determines a user’s exact age, often carried out by providing official documents (for example, a passport or another form of ID) to confirm age by comparing the birthdate on the document to the current date.

Age estimation is designed to estimate the age, or age range, of a user, often by analysing physical features or behavioural characteristics and by utilising artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.

How does it work? Email-based age estimation

Estimating a user’s age using their email address is an innovative method pioneered by Verifymy. It is designed to be frictionless, preserve privacy and operate without bias. Here’s how it works:

A user submits their email address to a website. Anti-spoofing and fraud prevention measures are activated to ensure the email is genuine. A one-time password is sent out to confirm email ownership. Analysis is performed on the user’s digital footprint, meaning where the email has previously been used (rather than looking through a user’s email account). This could show it has been used with a bank or mortgage broker, for example, helping to estimate the user is over 18. It also means that a newly created email or one that has mainly used to log into a school system will not pass. The estimated age is then returned as a positive or negative result for being over 18.