UK and Scottish Governments commend returning national damp and mould campaign ahead of introduction of Awaab’s Law

A national campaign aimed at tackling the scourge of damp and mould in people’s homes has received formal recognition from the UK and Scottish Governments, as the housing sector prepares for the introduction of Awaab’s Law.

Damp & Mould Action and Awareness Week is returning for its second year from October 20-26 and the Governments have joined housing professionals, leading academics and charities in commending it.

The campaign is coordinated by home life safety specialists Aico. In a letter to the firm, Baroness Taylor of Stevenage, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Housing and Local Government, stated: "I would like to commend the work you are doing as part of Damp & Mould Action Awareness Week.

“The Government is working on a broad package of reforms to drive up standards and strengthen the voices of tenants, empowering them in seeking redress. As you have noted, Awaab's Law is due to come into force on 27 October 2025, subject to parliamentary scrutiny.

“We are also currently consulting on a new Decent Homes Standard and Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards for social housing, both of which seek to improve tenants’ wellbeing and living standards.”

In another letter to the firm, Scottish Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan said: “I would like to thank you for efforts to raise awareness of the issues caused by damp and mould. This is an issue I take very seriously, and I am committed to tackling disrepair and driving a culture in which good maintenance is given a high priority.

“As part of the very recently passed Housing (Scotland) Bill, we will bring forward secondary legislation to develop timescales for investigation and commencement of repairs that are hazardous to tenants’ enjoyment of their homes, starting with damp and mould. This means we will implement Awaab’s Law in Scotland which will ensure no one has to live in a tenanted property affected by damp and mould.

“We all want to ensure that tenants are living in homes that are safe, warm and are not detrimental to their health and I wish you a successful event.”

Support for the campaign has also been pledged from the Chartered Institute of Housing, Scotland’s Housing Network, Healthy Homes Hub, Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) and Allergy UK.

Aico has written directly to MPs across the UK, urging them to show their support, raise awareness in their constituencies, and encourage local stakeholders to take part.

Damp & Mould Action and Awareness Week takes on added urgency this year with the introduction of Awaab’s Law from October, which will legally require social landlords to investigate and remedy damp and mould within strict timeframes. The law is named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who tragically died as a result of prolonged exposure to mould in his Rochdale home.

Professor Timothy Sharpe from the University of Strathclyde, a member of the government’s SAGE advisory group during the COVID-19 pandemic, who specialises in indoor ventilation and transmission, said: “At present poor conditions continue to prevail in a large proportion of rented homes, but following the recent tragic case in Rochdale, Awaab’s Law coming into effect this October is an important driver for industry-wide awareness and action.

“An important step is gathering information on the actual performance of buildings and identifying the risks and mitigations, both to occupants and landlords.

“Last year’s Damp & Mould Action and Awareness week helped to spread this knowledge and insight, and I’m very pleased to contribute again this year.”

Robert Mcferran, Senior Damp and Mould Surveyor at Selwood Housing, said: “Damp & Mould Awareness Week is an important opportunity to highlight how innovative technology like Aico’s sensors and apps can help housing providers take proactive steps to manage and prevent these issues. Together, we’re ensuring long-term solutions that support both the wellbeing of our residents and the sustainability of our homes.”

Launched in 2024, Damp & Mould Action and Awareness Week is the UK’s first and only dedicated initiative to shine a spotlight on the devastating health and housing consequences of damp and mould.

Following the success of its inaugural year, which reached more than three million people nationwide, the campaign is again bringing together landlords, tenants, policymakers and health professionals for a week of webinars, sharing of resources and thought leadership.

Dr Sam Collier, Policy & Research Manager at Aico, said: “Damp and mould doesn’t just damage homes – it damages lives. That is why we launched this campaign, and why we’re determined to build on the incredible momentum we saw last year. The support we’ve already received from housing organisations, campaign groups and sector leaders has been fantastic, and shows just how important this issue is.

“We were also honoured that King Charles III offered his commendation last year, and this year we are proud to receive recognition from both the UK and Scottish Governments.

“With Awaab’s Law coming into force, there has never been a more critical moment to raise awareness, share resources, and equip landlords, tenants and housing professionals with the tools they need to act.”

For more information, visit www.aico.co.uk/damp-mould-action-and-awareness-week