UK cinema chain launches ‘saver season’ – blockbuster films for less this autumn

From Friday 10th October, moviegoers can enjoy reduced prices all week long

Enjoy blockbuster hits for less with new releases, big stars and unbeatable value all season long

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Film fans are in for a treat this autumn after Showcase Cinemas launched Saver Season, giving customers the chance to see a special selection of films for an even more special price.

Most Popular

From Friday 10th October, moviegoers can enjoy reduced prices all week long on selected new releases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The season kicks off in style with the hotly anticipated comedy-drama I Swear, followed by After The Hunt, starring Hollywood royalty Julia Roberts.

Also included are Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein and Bugonia - starring two-time Academy Award winner Emma Stone - and The Choral featuring the legendary Ralph Fiennes.

With tickets starting from just £4.99 for Showcase Insider members, which is free to join, and £7.99* for non-members, Saver Season makes it easier than ever to enjoy the thrill of the big screen.

Tickets will be released weekly as each new film goes on sale, with I Swear available to book now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Saver Season is all about giving film fans the chance to experience incredible new releases at unbeatable value. From drama to comedy and maybe even a few scares, there’s something for everyone.

“And with the unbelievable value, there’s no better time to head to Showcase to discover some hidden gems.”

Customers can sign up to Showcase Insiderfor free to access the discounted pricing and additional benefits.

Saver Season is available across all locations excluding Derby with full details below:

Bluewater: £6.99 for Insiders, £9.99 for non-members

Reading and Southampton: £5.99 for Insiders, £8.99 for non-members

All other cinema locations excluding Derby: £4.99 for Insiders, £7.99 for non-members

For full details and to book tickets, visit https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/52013-saver-season/