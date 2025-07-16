UK Connect appoints former Ericsson Global Marketing Director as CMO

LANDMARK APPOINTMENT

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RAPID-GROWTH connectivity provider UK Connect has today appointed Jenny Walker as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Jenny joined UK Connect late last year as its Head of Marketing after a nine-year tenure as Global Marketing Director at Ericsson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny’s swift elevation to CMO reflects her pivotal contributions to the company’s market growth and strategic vision.

Jenny Walker

She joins the executive team at a time of rapid expansion, with UK Connect delivering cutting-edge wireless and IoT connectivity to construction companies and Government Departments such as the Ministry of Defence.

UK Connect CEO PJ Farr described the appointment as a landmark moment in the next stage of the firm’s continued expansion.

BLUE CHIP TRACK RECORD

Jenny has an accomplished track record in telecommunications and ICT. At Ericsson she drove portfolio marketing for IT systems across Europe and Latin America, before becoming the Global Marketing driver of Ericsson’s Sustainability programme – where she was the communication lead for a strategic three-year deal with UNICEF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny’s career also saw her appointed to a senior role at Visa Europe, where she was the brand lead for digital propositions.

Her experience also spans marketing roles at Vodafone and EDF Energy.

As a seasoned international marketing professional, Jenny brings a wealth of expertise to UK Connect in strategy, integrated marketing, communications, and brand management.

Throughout her career, Jenny has driven content and digital marketing strategies for global industry leaders that have delivered impactful results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driven by a deep passion for the positive impact of technology on society and industry, Jenny drives strategic marketing initiatives that create value, raise awareness, and incite action on a global scale.

ABOUT UK CONNECT

UK Connect is the leading connectivity and communications solutions provider for top-tier brands offering wireless connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT), and professional services as solutions.

UK Connect’s solutions are designed to enhance communication, collaboration, and productivity, ensuring seamless connectivity from day one.

No matter where connectivity is needed, from remote locations to dense urban areas, UK Connect’s dedicated team of experts are committed to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of each project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it's rapid deployment of temporary broadband or long-term connectivity solutions, UK Connect ensures clients’ projects stay connected with optimal performance.

Significant Milestone

PJ Farr, UK Connect CEO, said: “We're delighted to announce the promotion of Jenny Walker to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), marking a significant milestone in our ongoing growth and innovation strategy.

“Jenny brings a wealth of marketing and telecommunications expertise, having already significantly boosted our market presence.

“Jenny’s promotion reflects not only her exceptional contribution to UK Connect, but also our ambition to strengthen our leadership team with forward-thinking, customer-focused voices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her vision and energy will help shape the next stage of our journey.”

“I’ve always believed great marketing doesn’t just tell a story - it builds communities around a shared purpose,” Jenny says. “At UK Connect, that purpose is real.”

“What drew me to UK Connect was its authentic commitment to making a difference, whether on-site, in communities, or across the industry. Marketing here isn’t just about reach; it’s about resonance, and I can’t wait to build on that foundation.”