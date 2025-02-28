UK-founded language program breaks barriers to literacy for young people across 12 nations

The Callan Method and Street Child United partnered to provides English language training to disadvantage youth

As International Women’s Day approaches, a major initiative is demonstrating the power of education in tackling gender disparities. A collaboration between the Callan Method Organisation and global charity Street Child United (SCU) has provided English language lessons to 40 young people across 12 countries, helping them gain rapid fluency.

Beyond aid: How education can bridge the literacy gap

According to recent UNESCO data, the global literacy rate for young women sits at roughly 91.67%, however in regions such as South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, millions of young women and girls still lack access to education. The UN estimates that two-thirds of the world’s illiterate population are women, a factor that severely limits their economic independence and social mobility.

By providing regular, structured English lessons three to four times per week, the Callan-SCU program is helping to address this imbalance. Though the program is open to all genders, by providing access to English education, it helps tackle gender disparities, since girls and young women often face greater barriers to literacy and educational opportunities.

Youths from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Palestine, Mauritius, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Burundi, Tanzania, Mexico, Peru, and Bolivia have participated, progressing from beginner to intermediate levels within the span of a year.

Effectiveness to communicate in English is equipping them with essential skills for education, employment as well as international advocacy.This initiative represents an alternative approach to more traditional forms of charity which focuses instead on engaged, sustainable, skills-based support.

Street Child United (SCU) is most known for their work with ‘street-connected’ youths by amplifying their voices and advocating for their rights through sports and education.

Notably, SCU is the promoter of the international event Street Child Football World Cup and in recognising the importance of language skills in these efforts, SCU partnered with the Callan Method, a UK-based organisation known for an innovative and fast-paced approach to language learning.

This collaboration was launched last year and has allowed participants to develop English fluency, helping them to actively engage with international audiences. By ensuring they can confidently communicate, the program aims to empower these young people turning them from passive attendees into active contributors in global discussions.

During its one year run, the program has faced many challenges including coordinating across multiple time zones, juggling multilingual groups, and most importantly ensuring a reliable internet coverage for all participants, many of whom are based in extremely challenging geographies. The need for rapid, measurable progress added further complexity.

However, flexible scheduling and adaptations to meet students' needs have helped maintain engagement and learning outcomes:

“We’ve seen a significant growth in our confidence within just 3-4 months of Callan lessons. Now, we can lead conversations with visitors without hesitation.” say Asman, Delice, and Innocent from Burundi

“The lessons are dynamic, engaging, and highly interactive. This approach has made my learning experience both enjoyable and effective.” adds Deyna (Bolivia)

As International Women’s Day draws near, shining a spotlight on equality in education, the Callan-SCU partnership exemplifies how targeted learning programs can make a lasting impact. With ongoing investment in digital infrastructure and education, initiatives like this could play a key role in closing the global literacy gap, one online lesson at a time.

To find out more about the collaboration between the Callan Method and Street Child United visit: https://callan.co.uk/2025/02/24/callan-english-lessons-change-lives-around-the-world/