UK giving at a crossroads: New CAF report shows fewer donors, bigger gifts

Charity

The latest UK Giving Report from the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) offers a sobering look at the state of generosity across Britain.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the total amount donated remains strong, the pool of people giving to charity is shrinking, a shift that could reshape the UK’s charitable landscape.

Most Popular

CAF estimates that £15.4 billion was donated by the public in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet only 50 per cent of people in the UK said they gave to charity that year, the lowest proportion since CAF began tracking in 2016. In 2019, the figure was 58 per cent.

“Charities are now relying on donations from only half (50 %) of people who said they donated money in the previous 12 months,” CAF reports. The sharpest declines were seen in the North East, North West, and London.

Young adults are the least likely to give. Only 36 per cent of 16–24-year-olds donated or sponsored someone in 2024, down from 52 per cent in 2019. The most common reason across all ages is simple: “I can’t afford it.” Others say they lack interest or trust in how charities use their money.

Paradoxically, those who do give are giving more. Average monthly donations rose to £72 in 2024, a sign that fewer donors are shouldering more of the load.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What it means for UK charities

The data poses a clear challenge: sustaining income when fewer people are contributing. Experts suggest several steps:

Retention and trust: With fewer new donors, keeping existing supporters engaged is crucial. Clear communication about impact and transparency can rebuild confidence.

Targeted engagement: Younger donors respond better to personalised, authentic messaging.

Investment in systems: Effective fundraising now relies on data. Using tools like a modern CRM helps charities track donor behaviour, tailor outreach, and maintain relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Policy support: CAF is urging the government to deliver a “national strategy for philanthropy and charitable giving.”

CAF chief executive Neil Heslop warned: “We are relying on an ever-smaller group of people to give while the challenging economic environment continues to place significant strain on charities.”

The future of giving in the UK

The report suggests generosity itself isn’t disappearing, it’s concentrating. Donations are still significant in value, but they come from a shrinking number of people. That makes the system more fragile, especially when times get tough.

Rebuilding a culture of everyday giving will take both innovation and trust. If charities modernise how they connect with donors and if policymakers help create a more supportive environment, there’s still room for optimism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now, CAF’s findings serve as a warning: the UK’s charitable sector depends on fewer hands than ever before, and it may take collective effort to ensure that giving remains part of the country’s social fabric.