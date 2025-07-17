UK manufacturer Aviramp backs Baroness’ report on air travel accessibility

Award-winning aircraft boarding ramp manufacturer Aviramp today backed recommendations in a new UK Government report calling for urgent improvements to aviation accessibility for disabled passengers.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aviation Accessibility report, led by Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, sets out 19 actions to address barriers faced by disabled air travellers.

The report reveals that demand for assistance at UK airports has grown significantly, with disabled passengers continuing to report lower satisfaction levels with their travel experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key recommendations include mandatory disability awareness training for all aviation staff, improved handling of mobility aids and more robust complaints procedures. The report also calls for equipment manufacturers to be part of the conversation on developing solutions to make travelling easier.

Aviramp chief executive Graham Corfield

Aviramp chief executive Graham Corfield said the report’s task and finish group, which included airlines including British Airways and Ryanair as well as a host of airports and disability groups, addressed issues the company has been working to resolve for more than a decade through its innovative boarding solutions.

In June, it partnered with Delta Air Lines to bring 23 US veterans back to France for D-Day commemorations, safely disembarking them on wheelchairs on an Aviramp which the company donated for their use.

Graham said: "Having worked in aviation accessibility since 2010, we know very well the challenges disabled passengers face. The report's call for manufacturers to be part of the conversation is spot on and we welcome both the report and the comprehensive approach taken by Baroness Grey-Thompson and her team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The recommendations around staff training, passenger information and mobility aid handling are absolutely vital. These are areas where immediate improvements can make a real difference to people's travel experiences."

In June, Aviramp partnered with Delta Air Lines to return 23 US veterans to France for D-Day commemorations, ensuring their safe disembarkation in wheelchairs via a donated Aviramp

Aviramp, which holds the Queen's Award for International Trade and was last month named as one of the UK's fastest growing companies in the Sunday Times, developed its step-free boarding ramps specifically to address accessibility challenges in aviation.

It is about to officially launch its next generation mobile chair lifter, which addresses one of the key concerns highlighted in the report around mobility aid handling. The specially designed equipment, already in use in some UK airports, will remove the need for manual lifting of wheelchairs onto aircraft. It is designed to dramatically reduce damage to mobility aids, such as wheelchairs and scooters, during transit.

Graham added: "We've always believed that good accessibility solutions benefit everyone, not just disabled passengers. Our ramps improve safety for all passengers while helping airports operate more efficiently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The chair lifter represents another step forward in our commitment to making air travel more accessible. It's designed to handle wheelchairs with the care and precision they deserve, addressing one of the most distressing aspects of air travel for disabled passengers.

"This report rightly calls for the aviation industry to put accessibility at the heart of operations. We’d like to extend an open invitation to Baroness Grey-Thompson to visit our manufacturing facility in the Midlands - we’re keen to learn more about the report and how we can support its aims.”

The Telford-based company is also the manufacturer behind the world's first fully sustainable solar-powered suite of passenger boarding ramps and bridges.