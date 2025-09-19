UK's first turtle rehabilitation success as Barnacle Bill returns to ocean

Barnacle Bill release

SEA LIFE Brighton has celebrated a landmark moment in marine conservation after successfully releasing its first rehabilitated sea turtle back into the wild on Thursday 18 September from the Azores in Portugal.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The release concludes an exceptional two-year recovery programme that began when the turtle was found critically ill off Guernsey's coastline in 2023. After initial emergency care at the GSPCA, Barnacle Bill was transferred to SEA LIFE Brighton's specialist rehabilitation centre in 2024.

Most Popular

SEA LIFE Brighton's turtle facility is the UK's first permanent rehabilitation centre dedicated exclusively to sea turtle recovery. The facility was developed in direct response to increasing numbers of cold-stunned turtles being discovered along British coastlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her rehabilitation, Barnacle Bill underwent comprehensive medical assessment including diagnostic imaging and blood analysis. Her recovery programme included specialised dietary management designed to restore her strength and conditioning.

The centre's approach extends beyond medical treatment, incorporating behavioural rehabilitation techniques. Advanced aquatic systems simulate natural ocean conditions, whilst enrichment activities such as concealed feeding stations encourage instinctive foraging patterns essential for survival in the wild.

Barnacle Bill's successful reintroduction establishes a proven methodology that will inform future rescue operations across Britain and Europe. The case study will be distributed to conservation networks as a reference framework for turtle rehabilitation programmes.

Joining Barnacle Bill in this momentous release is Tarquin, another remarkable recovery success. Rescued by SEA LIFE Blackpool in November 2024, Tarquin was stabilised before being transferred to SEA LIFE Scarborough where she has spent recent months growing stronger and preparing for this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This achievement validates the investment in permanent UK turtle rescue infrastructure, demonstrating that with proper facilities and expertise, critically endangered animals can be successfully returned to their natural environment.

Joe Williams, Curator at SEA LIFE Brighton, said: "Watching Barnacle Bill disappear into Atlantic waters was the moment we knew our vision had become reality. This wasn't just about one turtle - it was proof that the UK now has the capability to make a genuine difference to sea turtle conservation.

"Building Britain's first dedicated turtle rehabilitation centre has been years in the making. Previously, we simply didn't have anywhere equipped to give these animals the intensive, long-term care they need to survive.

"The fact that Barnacle Bill completed her journey from near-death to full release demonstrates that our investment in specialist equipment, expertise and techniques actually works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This success belongs to everyone who supported this project - particularly our partners at Wildlife Vets International, the SEALIFE TRUST, and our colleagues at the GSPCA who began Barnacle Bill's recovery."

If anyone comes across a stranded turtle they should report it to the Turtle UK Strandings Network on: 01239 683033.