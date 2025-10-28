UK’s most popular dog breeds revealed including Border Collie and Labrador

A new survey by Tug-E-Nuff has revealed the most popular dog breeds

Dog owners in the UK share their lives with over 200 different breeds. Now, an annual survey conducted by interactive dog toy company Tug-E-Nuff has revealed which are the nation’s favourite currently - and the Labrador Retriever no longer holds the top spot.

The poll of dog owners across the UK found the high energy Border Collie is the nation’s favourite dog, while the Labrador Retriever holds second place.

The cockapoo remains popular among Brits, with the breed being named the nation’s third most popular pooch.

In fourth place is the English Cocker Spaniel and, rounding out the top five most popular dog breeds in the UK right now, is the Golden Retriever, which continues to steal hearts with its loyal and joyously playful nature.

Danny Nelis-Rouse, Managing Director at Tug-E-Nuff, said: “Dog owners share their lives with so many different breeds, from rare breeds such as Schipperke, through to popular breeds we all recognise like Collies, Retrievers and Cockapoos.

“Tug-E-Nuff’s poll also revealed that more than a third (33%) of dog owners in the UK now own two or more pooches.

“As the number of dogs and different breeds in people’s lives continues to grow, it’s important to remember that all dogs are individuals and have their own personalities that we fall in love with.”

Danny added that understanding what makes each individual dog tick and giving them what they need is essential to ensuring a “happy, stable temperament, as well as a strong bond between a dog and its owner”.

TOP 10 DOG BREEDS IN THE UK CURRENTLY, ACCORDING TO TUG-E-NUFF’S 2025 POWER OF PLAY SURVEY, ARE:

#1- Border Collie

#2- Labrador Retriever

#3- Cockapoo

#4- English Cocker Spaniel

#5- Golden Retriever

#6- German Shepherd

#7- Springer Spaniel

#8- Staffordshire Bull Terrier

#9- Labradoodle

#10- Border Terrier