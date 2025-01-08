UK's top wedding venues: Experts reveal nation’s most popular venues according to newlyweds

Bride looking over to wedding venue

December is the most popular time for couples to get engaged, with the wedding planning starting shortly after in the new year. To help couples planning their 2025/2026 weddings, the experts at the UK’s leading wedding planning marketplace Hitched.co.uk have compiled a list of their top wedding venues across the UK, according to other happy couples.

By looking at the number of customer reviews on Hitched, how many Hitched Wedding Awards received and the volume of enquiries from nearlyweds over the last 12 months, the most popular venues have been named.

1. Pembroke Lodge, Richmond Park - London

With three Hitched Wedding Awards to its name and more than 1120 five-star reviews from happy newlyweds, the Grade II listed Pembroke Lodge is the UK’s top wedding venue for 2025.

This is the only venue that is located inside one of London’s Royal Parks, sitting in the highest point of London’s Richmond Park, and also boasts the only view in London that is protected by an Act of Parliament, making photo opportunities here even more unique.

2. The Ashes Barns & Country House - Staffordshire

Thanks to more than 650 five-star reviews from previous couples, the Ashes Barns and Country House is the most popular wedding venue in Staffordshire.

Set across 50 acres of stunning countryside, this idyllic location is brimming with rural beauty and rustic charm. With an exquisite country house, sensational gardens, and a sparkling pond at your disposal, this majestic property is made for unforgettable celebrations.

3. Dodford Manor - Northamptonshire

With one Hitched Wedding Award and almost 250 five-star reviews on Hitched, Dodford Manor is a hugely popular barn wedding venue nestled in the gorgeous countryside of Northamptonshire.

This award-winning venue has become a highly sought-after spot for celebrating romantic milestones, and its breathtaking stone and oak barns have been impeccably restored to let in natural light while preserving their timeless 17th-century charm.

4. Gosfield Hall - Essex

This stunning property in rural Essex is ideal for those wishing to escape the bustling city whilst still making the most of luxurious amenities. The former Royal residence has already received one Hitched Wedding Award and earned more than 200 positive reviews from happy couples, making it an ideal venue for milestone occasions and weddings.

5. Cain Manor - Hampshire

Where Hampshire meets Surrey and surrounded by landscaped grounds, Cain Manor’s Tudor charm will steal your heart from the moment you reach the end of the winding woodland drive. This Hitched Wedding Award winning quintessential English hideaway is located in a perfectly secluded setting and lends itself seamlessly to the luxury weddings held year after year.

6. Leez Priory - Essex

Tucked away in Little Waltham, Essex, Leez Priory is an elegant, Tudor-era wedding venue brimming with historic charm, and recipient of two Hitched Wedding Awards already.

Nestled amid 40 acres of postcard-perfect parkland, this getaway destination has been setting the scene for milestone occasions for decades. It is home to numerous cottages, lakes, and barns, and couples are welcome to celebrate every stage of their once-in-a-lifetime event here.

7. The Mill Barns - Shropshire

This brand new, state-of-the-art barn venue provides the perfect backdrop for wedding celebrations in rustic Bridgenorth, Shropshire. Set amidst eight acres of scenic countryside, The Mill Barns is an idyllic and private place in which to mark your love story in style, according to almost 150 five-star reviews.

8. Colshaw Hall - Cheshire

Hitched Wedding Award winning Colshaw Hall features a beautiful Grade II Hall, the perfect backdrop for photos and allows couples to spend the night with their closest family and friends before their wedding day.

The Stables Ceremony Barn at Colshaw Hall is a dedicated ceremony space. The leaded windows, oak beams and stunning marble flooring provide an elegant setting, with a view of the lake and fountain at the front. Surrounded by immaculate gardens, the Peel Suite is a grand space for an impressive occasion.

9. Brinsop Court Manor House & Barn - Herefordshire

Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Herefordshire, this award-winning historic estate is a picturesque haven for couples seeking a fairytale wedding.

Couples and guests alike will step into a world of timeless elegance as vows are exchanged in the enchanting ceremony rooms within the 12th-century moated manor house. Whether it is an intimate gathering or a grand affair, the diverse indoor and outdoor spaces cater to every aspect of the celebration while the romance of the Banqueting Hall, Elizabethan Library, and Queen Anne Dining Room exudes unique charm and character.

10. Notley Abbey - Buckinghamshire

Once the home of lovebirds Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh, this secluded country retreat is the epitome of romance and now hosts luxury weddings for up to 250 guests. Lavender leads you up to the rustic stone doorway, where you will explore the immeasurable character that Notley Abbey holds.

Starting in the Abbott's Hall, once Sir Laurence Olivier’s drawing room and host to a secret staircase that leads to the enchanting turret dating back to the 15th century and continuing into the barn-like Monks’ Refectory, where floor-to-ceiling glass casts light onto eight hundred years of history, couples will be wed beneath glittering chandeliers add a dash of modern glamour.

For more of the UK’s top wedding venues, please visit: https://www.hitched.co.uk/wedding-venues/