Unusual funeral requests: From Darth Vader to pork pies - Experts reveal all

While funerals are often seen as sombre moments, more people are planning ahead with unique, carefully considered requests that capture their personality and passions, ensuring their final farewell is as memorable as their life.

Linda Nolan, renowned singer and member of the pop group The Nolans, passed away on January 15, 2025, at the age of 65 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Born in Dublin, Linda moved to Blackpool in her youth. She rose to fame in the late 1970s and early 1980s with The Nolans, contributing to hits like "I'm in the Mood for Dancing." Later, she pursued a solo career and appeared in musical theatre productions like Blood Brothers.

Her funeral took place in Blackpool at the beginning of last month, where family, friends, and fans gathered to pay their respects. The service featured a pink glittery coffin adorned with flowers, reflecting her vibrant personality.

Linda's sister Anne revealed that she had picked her own coffin and had one unusual request for the service, too.

She shared on Good Morning Britain that Linda had jokingly wished for mourners to wear mantillas - traditional lace head scarves - though the family ultimately decided against it.

"When they arrived, we thought, 'I think she might've been having a laugh there!'" Anne said. "That was the kind of humour she had."

Funeral planning often revolves around practicalities, like writing a will or saving for the cost of the ceremony.

After all, funeral costs are steadily climbing each year, but what if we looked beyond the usual financial concerns and embraced the more unexpected side of planning?

A rising number of loved ones are finding themselves in that situation. Funerals that go beyond tradition are becoming more frequent by entailing send-offs that showcase individuality - whether through themed ceremonies or light-hearted celebrations of their lives.

The team behind the UK's largest funeral comparison site, Funeral Guide has compiled a list of the most unusual funeral requests based on in-house research alongside SunLife's recent report, which included experiences of 100 funeral directors and 1,500 Brits who planned a funeral last year.

One family ensured the deceased's love for simple pleasures was honoured by incorporating pork pies into the floral arrangements. A truly one-of-a-kind procession saw a coffin strapped to the roof of a Mini while others requested festive and fun touches.

A Star Wars-themed service ranks high on the list where stormtroopers lead the procession and mourners were asked to dress as characters from the space opera media franchise.

For a lively farewell, one service saw mourners lead a conga line to celebrate the deceased's life while attendees of another funeral dressed as clowns to add personal humour to the ceremony.

And in a final nod to Christmas spirit, one individual requested to be laid to rest dressed as Father Christmas, complete with a beard. These requests showcase how people are making their funerals as unique as their lives, ensuring that their personalities shine through.

The top 10 most unusual funeral requests

Pork pies in the flowers Have the coffin strapped to the roof of a mini Star Wars-themed service A 90-year-old naturist requested to be laid to rest in the nude, with mourners also attending without clothes Lead the congregation with the conga The deceased requested to be laid to rest dressed as Father Christmas, complete with a beard Arrive in an American rig lorry Fruit Pastilles floral tribute and Fruit Pastilles for everyone at the service A family requested the funeral director lead the service dressed as Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings Have everyone dress up as clowns for the service

Managing director of Funeral Guide, Ed Gallois, commented: "Recently, there's been a noticeable change in how people view their final farewell.

“More and more, individuals are choosing to infuse their personalities and passions into their funerals, turning the event into a true reflection of who they were in life.

"Whether it's a themed service or quirky requests like dressing as a favourite character or adding unique touches to floral arrangements, it's clear people want their goodbyes to be as memorable and personal as the lives they lived."