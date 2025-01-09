Urgent warning to older Brits as temperatures set to plummet to -16C

Hazard Sign

Senior care experts at Mobility Solutions Direct are warning older Brits to take precautions when going outside this week as snow hits and temperatures are to reach -16C on Thursday night.

According to NHS figures, more than 2,500 people are admitted to the hospital in England after falling on snow or ice, with people aged between 70 to 74 most at risk of injury. On average, falls in those aged 65 or above account for over 4 million bed days per year, at an estimated cost of £2 billion.

Senior Care Expert Lee Cartwright at Mobility Solutions Direct has outlined his top tips to keep older Britons safe if they venture out, including mobility scooter tips and when to avoid going outside altogether.

Appropriate footwear: “Older Brits should wear footwear with good traction and non-slip soles and stay indoors until roads are safe. If you have to venture outside, using a mobility aid equipped with pneumatic tyres with shock absorption is best to move across uneven terrain smoothly. Once inside, shoes should be removed promptly to prevent any melting snow and ice from making your floors slippery.” Dress warmly: “Frostbite and hypothermia pose serious risks when your body temperature drops too low, especially for older adults. When stepping outside, seniors should wear multiple layers including socks, hats, gloves and scarves to stay warm. In freezing temperatures, make sure all exposed skin is covered. If an elderly person’s body temperature dips below 35C, seek medical attention.” Clear pathways: “Before heading outside, clear any snow and ice from walkways around your home. Shovel snow as soon as possible and use salt or sand to reduce slippy surfaces and improve traction. If you’re an older adult and find this task difficult, ask a friend, family member or caregiver for help. Prioritise clearing where people walk the most like sidewalks, driveways, and entryways. Additionally, check that outdoor handrails are free from ice and easily accessible.” Take smaller steps: “To stay steady on icy surfaces, take smaller, measured steps to lower the risk of slipping. Moving slowly and carefully allows you to have better control and balance. Keep your hands free rather than in your pockets, which can help you catch yourself if you stumble.” Stay updated on the weather: “Keep updated with the weather, especially during arctic blasts or snow storms. Try to avoid going out during icy conditions. If you must leave your home, travel during the day for better visibility and warmer temperatures. Always carry a mobile phone for emergencies and set weather alerts, so you are always up to date on changing forecasts.”

Mobility Scooter Tips For Travelling in Winter

Charge your batteries frequently: “To maintain your mobility scooter's battery health, charge it regularly. Even if you don’t use the scooter for a long time, continue to check the battery and charge it as needed. This way, your scooter will always be ready for use when you need it.” Inspect tyres regularly: “Cold weather can be tough on tyres, so inspect them frequently for any signs of wear or damage. Proper tyre pressure will help maintain good traction, especially on icy surfaces. Always check that the tyres are inflated to the recommended pressure before heading out.” Dry off after rain and snow “Dry your mobility scooter thoroughly after exposure to rain or snow to prevent rust, particularly during winter when wet conditions are more common. Pay special attention to the control panel. Using a waterproof cover offers added protection.” Clean scooter after each use: “Take a moment to clean your scooter after every outing to get rid of any mud and debris. Allowing dirt to accumulate can lead to damage by infiltrating key parts of the scooter.” Store in a dry, protected space: “Always store your scooter in a dry, indoor location such as a shed or garage to protect it from rust and weather-related damage.”

When Should I Avoid Walking Outside?

“It is best to avoid walking outside when the temperature falls to -10C or below. Extremely cold conditions put extra stress on your lungs, increasing the likelihood of coughing, wheezing, or chest tightness. This is especially important for older Brits who are more likely to have a heart condition, as the cold makes it more challenging for the heart to maintain proper circulation. Additionally, heart failure is a significant factor in hypothermia-related fatalities.”