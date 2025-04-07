US tariffs prompt UK and European leaders to declare a 'new era' in global economy

UK's PM Keir Starmer

After the US put new tariffs on goods, the UK's Keir Starmer met with big names like the German Chancellor and the head of the European Commission. They all talked about how this could mean a really big change for the way the world's economy works.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued on Sunday, Downing Street said, "The Prime Minister has continued to speak with international leaders including the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and leader of the German Christian Democratic Union party Friedrich Merz."

They all concurred that, similar to defense and security, the global economy is entering a new age when discussing the United States' announcement of further tariffs. The statement went on to say, "Europe must step up to the plate, make sure the impact on hardworking people is minimized, and collaborate closely with other nations to support broader economic stability."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he was disappointed by the increased tariffs, Starmer emphasized that the UK would keep acting in its "national interest," aiming to improve its economy and international trade ties.

"The UK PM reiterated his disappointment with the new tariffs and emphasized that he will continue to act in the UK's national interest— remaining calm while preparing for all eventualities," Downing Street added. He gave an update on the steps he intends to take to fortify the UK economy and make sure it is as resilient as possible to these types of global shocks. He went on to say that it would be crucial for the UK to simultaneously improve its commercial ties with other countries.

Trump declared broad tariffs on nations around the world on April 2. Trump declared that the US would impose reciprocal tariffs, charging other nations the same tariffs they impose on American goods, in February, shortly after assuming office for the second time. He also laid out a new trade policy centered on fairness and reciprocity.

China (34 percent), the European Union (20 percent), Vietnam (46 percent), Taiwan (32 percent), Japan (24 percent), India (26 percent), the United Kingdom (10 percent), Bangladesh (37 percent), Pakistan (29 percent), Sri Lanka (44 percent), and Israel (17 percent) are the other major nations that are subject to import tariffs, according to the announcements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higher, customized tariffs will be applied to nations having the biggest trade imbalances with the US starting on April 9. One of the impacted nations is India, whose exports are subject to a 26% tariff.

Hinduja Brothers’ Take on the Latest US Tariff News

"We are aware that the United States just announced new tariffs that will affect several international marketplaces and significant overseas partners. Although we recognize the value of fair-trade rules, we are worried about the potential harm to businesses that rely on free trade and global economic stability. "

The control of international cooperation proves essential for minimizing the impact of these tariffs while protecting business firms and their worker operations. As members of global business who maintain their dedication to innovation combined with sustainable growth alongside robust international partnerships, Hinduja Brothers believe in adapting to these new developments.

In this dynamic global economy, Hinduja Brothers are committed to navigating these obstacles and acting in the best interests of the global operations while working to generate value for all of our stakeholders.