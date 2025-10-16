'Veneers gave me a Hollywood smile - but they hid my rotting teeth which almost killed me'

A mum who wore veneers to hide her 'ugly brown stumps' almost died - as her teeth 'rotted' due to her phobia of the dentist.

Vicki Williams first noticed her lower wisdom teeth were hurting on 2 May however was too scared to visit the dentist so took ibuprofen in the hope it would go away.

The 49-year-old had not been to a dentist since before the Covid pandemic because she had a phobia and was so 'embarrassed' of her teeth.

In fact she hid them behind a set of veneers so they 'looked like Hollywood teeth' but really the teeth were 'rotting' beneath them.

However by 5 May the pain had become 'unbearable' so she called 111 and was referred to Queen Victoria Hospital in Morecambe.

Vicki, who works as an administrator, said she was in so much pain she was struggling to even open her mouth to be examined and was given a two-week course of antibiotics to combat the infection. The next morning, she woke up to find her mouth and tongue had swollen so much she couldn't breathe and was rushed to Lancaster Royal Infirmary in an ambulance.

Here doctors performed three operations to remove numerous teeth and drain her infection. During the third operation the mum-of-three was placed in a five-day induced coma to help her fight the infection.

Docs had to remove her lower wisdom teeth and most of her top teeth but thankfully after almost a month in hospital, Vicky was discharged. Now she is speaking out in the hopes she can raise awareness for what happened and encourage others to have their symptoms checked out.

Vicki, from Morecambe, Lancashire, said: "I started to get a toothache but I've got quite a big phobia of the dentist so I never got it checked out. I've had quite a lot of [dental] work done as a child and then my teeth got so bad I was very embarrassed to go to the dentist if I'm honest with you. It was more my anxiety than a bad experience or anything. I was scared.

"I was taking ibuprofen and paracetamol and I was using clove oil to try and numb it. It was unbearable the pain. I'd put it on par with labour really, it was really bad.It was very very scary [in hospital]. I had a panic attack. I thought that was the end of days for me.

"It seems really insignificant now when I look back at the fear that I had of the dentist after what I had to endure. I feel really silly. It could have killed me and it's not a big deal sitting in a dentist chair, they make sure you don't feel pain and stuff. I don't know what I was thinking but with anxiety you're not thinking straight."

While she was in hospital doctors diagnosed Vicki with Ludwig's Angina, a rare but potentially deadly bacterial infection.

Symptoms include pain, a sore throat, swelling, difficulty breathing and a fever. Over the past few years the health of Vicki's teeth deteriorated because she was struggling with her mental health and could not take care of her teeth.

This made her insecure about her smile and around a year ago she purchased a £500 set of temporary veneers online to boost her confidence.

However Vicki admits she was neglecting the health of her real teeth underneath them.

The Dental Education Centre has offered Vicki treatment starting in December where students will work to clean up her remaining teeth and get her some dentures.

She has also joined the waiting list for an NHS dentist.

Vicki said: "They [the veneers] look amazing, they look like Hollywood teeth. I think with my gums being so tender, I got scared to take them out really and the care of the teeth underneath obviously deteriorated quite quickly.

"I think with the lack of care I was very embarrassed to smile at people and I'm a very smiley person. That's why I got the veneers, to mask the problem that was going on underneath. I should have gone to the dentist rather than looking for a quick fix. They basically masked the problem of the teeth that were rotting behind.

"I suffered with quite a bit of agoraphobia really about leaving the house because I was so self-conscious but I've had therapy this last year and that's helped with quite a lot. I've got a couple on each side on the top row. My front two teeth they're just stumps really. They're very brown and ugly looking. I felt more confident in my smile. Even just answering the door to the postman I feel ashamed at the moment if I haven't got these veneers on. I feel ashamed of myself.

"Never ignore toothache and as horrible as it feels going to the dentist it's minuscule compared to what I went through. I would hate for anyone else to go through that just because of toothache and anxiety of the dentist."

LUDWIG'S ANGINA FACT BOX

According to Colgate symptoms of Ludwig's Angina include pain, a sore throat, swelling, difficulty breathing and a fever.

They recommend people who are experiencing these symptoms to seek medical attention.

Treatment includes antibiotics, tooth extraction, fluid drainage and in severe cases a tracheostomy.