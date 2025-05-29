Vicky Pattison recreates iconic "The Thinker" to ponder if new McCain Vibes are a chip or a crisp
Launching the installation was TV personality and self-confessed overthinker Vicky Pattison, who brought her signature humour. Reflecting on the The Thinker's ultimate dilemma, Vicky said: “Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect with McCain Vibes. I took one bite and was like, ‘What is this chip/crisp thingy?!’ It’s crispy, it’s hot, it’s totally moreish and I was lost for words, which never happens. You’ve got to try them to get it - trust me, they’re a total snack game-changer.”
Meanwhile new research commissioned by McCain has shed light on the nation’s overthinking habits, revealing that food continues to dominate our thoughts. Brits spend almost 30 minutes each day thinking about their next meal – and that’s not the only topic we ponder, with 70% of us admitting to overthinking more than they should, from getting left on read (12%) to whether they locked the front door (24%).
Further research also reveals that more than half of Brits (55%) admit to dwelling on their financial stability far more than they’d like. When it comes to our oddly specific ‘Roman Empires’, the top four topics that live in Brits’ heads rent free are their pets, football, TikTok drama and…the actual Roman Empire.
Yet, amid life’s dilemmas, sometimes it’s the smaller questions like “What is this snack?” that provide a much-needed, tasty distraction. McCain Vibes is the latest innovation from the brand – a bold, flavour-packed snack that’s got everyone scratching their heads. With the crunch of a crisp and the heartiness of a chip, it’s no wonder even The Thinker can’t decide what exactly this hot snack thingy is.
Vibes are available in select retailers now. Vibes have an RRP of £3 for a 350g bag.