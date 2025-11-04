Villa, Sunderland, Hull star Elmohamady shows off shock hair transplant

Former Aston Villa star Ahmed Elmohamady shows off the results of his hair transplant and says: “I feel five years younger.”

The 38-year-old ex-Egypt defender boosted thinning areas of his scalp using the advanced Direct Hair Implantation technique.

Elmohamady, who also played for Sunderland and Hull City, had the procedure at DHI Global’s Clinic in central London.

The star said: “It looks so natural - I feel like a different man

“I can wear my hair in a totally different way. Before I was always trying to cover up my baldness and wearing a cap because it looked a bit of a mess.

“Now I just wash my hair, style it and go - I have so much more confidence.

“I have a very public role as a global ambassador for Aston Villa and do a lot of TV work and it is important that I look good.

“Before I was self-conscious about my hair and aware of how thin it was and that really affected my confidence.

“I have got my hair back now and it feels fantastic. I can do my job with renewed confidence and know that my hair looks good. I feel five years younger.

“It is almost ten months since I had my hair transplant done. You can really see the difference now but I won’t get the full effects until after a year - so I should look even better by Christmas.”

Elmohamady chose DHI because its Direct Hair Implantation technique achieves such natural results.

He explained: “I am happy to go public and hopefully inspire other men to sort out their hair and realise there is no stigma attached to having a transplant.

“The results at DHI are so natural that you would not know I had had it done if you had not known me before the procedure. They have given me back the hair of my twenties.

“Looks of people have picked up on the change. My wife says that she loves my new look.

“And I get lots of footballers asking me where I had it done.”

Ex-England captain Wayne Rooney, 39, was the first high profile footballer to go public with his hair transplant procedure. Since then lots more have followed including Wayne’s former England team-mate Wayne Bridge, 45, who had a procedure at DHI last year.

Elmohamady is going to recommend DHI to his close friend and former Egypt international team-mate Mo Salah, 33. Elmohamady said: “I am very close to Mo because we grew up near each other in Egypt. I will be seeing Mo when Aston Villa play Liverpool in November and I will mention DHI and how pleased I am with my hair.”

Ex-Egypt captain Elmohamady was insistent that he had the hair transplant in the UK and chose DHI London clinic because of its pioneering techniques which limit the downtime.

He said: “I wore a cap for a couple of days after the surgery and then I was back to my regular working day. The scars healed really quickly. They literally pick the donor hairs out and then implant them directly where you have the bald spots with very little fuss. There is very little disturbance to the scalp and the final results are completely natural. That is very important to me. I wanted my hair to go back to how it was before I suffered from baldness.

“What is great is that all the transplanted hair is permanent and will last for the rest of my life. So I have my hairline back for good and can style my hair in the way I did when I was younger.”

Elmohamady - who won 92 Egypt caps before retiring in 2021 - spent ten years playing in the Championship and Premiership after being signed by Sunderland in 2011.

Elmohamady loves working as an ambassador at Aston Villa who are flying high under manager Unai Emery and competing in the Europa League.

He said: “It is a great time to be a Villa fan. We won the European Cup way back in 1982 and it would be wonderful if we could conquer Europe again under Emery. I am in touch with some of the younger players at Villa Park and hopefully I can help them cope with the pressures of the game.”

Elmohamady said he chose DHI Global for his hair transplant after seeing the fantastic results achieved by his friend Wayne Bridge.

He said: “I saw Wayne after his hair had grown back and he looked fantastic. The procedure had covered up his baldness in the same way as me. You read about patients going abroad for hair transplants but that was never going to be an option for me.

“The best clinics in the world are here and it is reassuring to know that the team is next to Harley Street for the aftercare. Who wants to jump on a flight to check on their hair if something goes wrong?”

With DHI no recipient holes are made for the implanting of the new hairs - instead they are directly implanted.

The DHI Direct Hair Implantation technology controls the depth and angle of the new hairs - giving the most natural results.

All DHI procedures are performed by doctors, who are trained and certified by London Hair Restoration Academy, the first Academy for hair transplants.

A DHI Global spokesperson said: “We have increased the density in Ahmed Elmohamady’s hair on his hairline and the front of his scalp where the hair loss is most severe. We have restored the hair where hair loss is most visible and he looks years younger when appearing on TV.

“We will do a second procedure around the crown area next year to cover up the less visible bald spots. Then Ahmed’s hair will be completely restored.

“We treat a lot of high profile patients such Ahmed and his friend Wayne Bridge who both love to stay fit and look good.”

As well as the two former football aces, DHI also worked with the former England cricketer Phil Tufnell.

1 . Contributed Ahmed Elmohamady showing off his hair transplant with before and after pictures Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Ahmed Elmohamady Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Ahmed Elmohamady Photo: Submitted Share