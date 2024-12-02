Viral musicians set to have biggest influence on baby names in 2025

2024’s break-out artists are predicted to have the biggest influence on baby names in 2025, as parents-to-be take inspiration from viral music moments.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For girls, experts predict a sharp rise in the name Sabrina, inspired by songstress Sabrina Carpenter. The name has been steadily gaining popularity since 2018 but, following Sabrina Carpenter’s meteoric rise to superstardom this year, it’s predicted to spike in 2025, with Google searches for the first name increasing by 65% following the release of the viral hit Espresso.

Most Popular

Viral pop sensation, Charli XCX is also set to inspire the next generation of baby girls. Google searches around the name Charli peaked during the summer of 2024 and have remained high ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For boys, Teddy, inspired by rising star Teddy Swims, is expected to enter the top 10 most popular names for the first time in 2025, having already risen 11 places since the release of his chart-topping single, Lose Control.

2024 has been the year of the viral musician and we expect this to strongly impact 2025 baby names.

Country music also found a new following in 2024. From Beyonce’s album, Cowboy Carter, to Taylor Swift’s iconic Eras tour, 2024 saw country music enter the mainstream. One of the biggest breakout stars, country-pop star, Gracie Abrams, is set to influence baby name trends next year. Despite the name only ranking 72nd in the current charts, the name is already catching on with Google searches for the name rising 80% in the last year.

After musicians, sports stars will have the biggest influence on baby names in 2025, according to the research by British name label manufacturer mynametags.com. Following a successful summer at the Euros, midfielder Jude Bellingham is anticipated to spark a new generation of Judes. Dating back thousands of years, the historical name has seen a resurgence in recent years, but Google searches for the name peaked this July.

Another sports star expected to impact baby name trends in 2025 is Olympian, Adam Peaty. Despite the name declining in popularity, with 400 fewer Adams born according to the latest figures compared to five years previous, experts predict that the news of the British swimmer’s retirement will inspire a new generation following a 73% increase in Google searches for the name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents’ viewing habits will also influence the next generation of baby names. Name experts predict the hugely successful third season of Bridgerton, will inspire a generation of baby Penelopes, after the main character. There has been a 4% spike in the number of babies named Penelope since series one launched in 2019, and this is anticipated to accelerate as parents look to the regency romance for inspiration.

Eddie is likely to be on expectant parents’ name inspiration list for boys after the character played by Theo James in Netflix’s 4th most-watched series in 2024, The Gentlemen. Meanwhile, heartthrob Leo Woodall, star of One Day and the highly anticipated next instalment of Bridget Jones is expected to spark a rise in baby Leos.

On the big screen, British actress Florence Pugh will continue to inspire expectant parents throughout 2025. The name Florence has jumped 18 places since her Hollywood debut 10 years ago and is predicted to reach the top five next year following the release of the star’s latest film, We Live in Time, in January.

Lars B Andersen, Managing Director at mynametags.com ( https://www.mynametags.com/), comments: “We have been tracking name trends for over two decades and know how parents are often influenced by TV, film, and pop culture. However, 2024 has been the year of the viral musician, and we expect this to strongly impact 2025 baby names as Brits look to take inspiration from new icons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other big cultural moments of the past year will also be at the front of expectant parents’ minds, with the stars of the Paris Olympics and Euros influencing the next generation of sporting heroes.”

Top baby boy name predictions for 2025

Teddy – Inspired by trending singer, Teddy Swims

Jude – Inspired by England footballer, Jude Bellingham

Adam – Inspired by break out star in the Paris Olympics, Adam Peaty

Eddie – Inspired by the character in The Gentlemen, Netflix’s 4th most-watched series

Leo – Inspired by the lead actor in the Netflix adaption of One Day, Leo Woodall

Top baby girl name predictions for 2025

Sabrina – Inspired by break-out singer-songwriter, Sabrina Carpenter

Charlie/Charli – Inspired by viral pop sensation, Charli XCX

Gracie – Inspired by country and pop artist, Gracie Abrams

Penelope – Inspired by the leading lady of smash-hit period drama Bridgerton

Florence – Inspired by Dune: Part 2 star, Florence Pugh

For more inspiration, uncover the baby names that never go out of fashion at the MyNameTags blog.