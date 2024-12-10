Virgil Van Dijk visits Ronald McDonald House Alder Hey to bring some festive magic as part of McDonald’s Fundraising campaign

Liverpool Football Captain Virgil Van Dijk visits Ronald McDonald House Alder Hey in Liverpool, to help McDonald’s raise money for their charity this Christmas. Issue date: Tuesday November 26, 2024. PA Photo. Members of the public can donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities this Christmas by scanning the QR code on the festive McCafé cups rounding up at kiosks or via the restaurant's app.

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk visited Ronald McDonald House Alder Hey to meet families staying at the free ‘home away from home’ accommodation and bring some festive magic.

Virgil surprised 10-year-old Oliver and his family at the Alder Hey House. Oliver, a huge Liverpool Football Club fan, could barely believe his eyes when the captain of his favourite team walked through the door.

Oliver was a newborn baby when he was diagnosed with tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), a form of congenital heart disease affecting the heart’s structure and function due to abnormal development before birth. He had his first surgery when he was just ten days old, back in 2013.

While he was receiving hospital treatment, Oliver’s family received support from Ronald McDonald House Alder Hey, where they ended up staying three times over the course of ten years – including one stay over Christmas.

Liverpool captain and Ronald McDonald House Charities UK ambassador, Virgil Van Dijk said: “As a parent, it’s your worst nightmare to have a child in hospital. The idea of having to be separated from them at such a traumatic time is unthinkable. It was my pleasure to visit families at the Ronald McDonald House Alder Hey, and hearing about the lifeline the House plays for families every day, keeping them close by whilst children receive urgent treatment in hospital. From the caring team of staff to the bedrooms and kitchen facilities, the House really has made a ‘home away from home’ for those living through their worst nightmare. Please do donate to this amazing charity via McDonald’s this Christmas, so the charity can continue its work.”

The Alder Hey House was a haven during what was a very difficult time for Oliver’s family. They were able to always be minutes away from Oliver’s side and built a support network of families going through similar situations. The House saved Oliver’s family hundreds of pounds in travel and accommodation costs too.

Ronald McDonald House Charity UK provides free accommodation to families across the UK and abroad, giving them the chance to remain close to their child whilst they are in hospital. The location of these Houses means that families can be by their child's bedside in a matter of moments and maintain a degree of normality during very difficult times.

As a founding and forever partner, McDonald’s is the Charity’s biggest supporter and is celebrating having raised over £100m for the charity since 1989. This holiday season, the brand-new festive McCafé cups feature a QR code that allows customers to donate directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

Festive parties are taking place all over the UK, with each of the 14 Ronald McDonald Houses enjoying their own fun-filled occasion supported by the generosity of their local McDonald’s restaurant and crew.

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK relies on the generosity of supporters and fundraisers, including McDonald’s customers, without whom it would be unable to continue its vital work.

You can help fundraise this Christmas for the Charity by scanning the QR code on the festive McCafé cups, via donation boxes at the tills, rounding up your order at the kiosks as well as via the McDonald’s App.