Visa announces 'Let's Celebrate Towns' shortlist, recognising the UK’s thriving towns

50 towns have been shortlisted across the six categories in the third year of Visa’s Let’s Celebrate Towns.

Visa, a world leader in digital payments, in collaboration with the British Retail Consortium (BRC), is thrilled to reveal the shortlist for the third edition of Let’s Celebrate Towns – a nationwide initiative designed to recognise towns building thriving local economies.

Towns from right across the UK including Gosport in England, Elgin in Scotland, Welshpool in Wales, and Limavady in Northern Ireland have been shortlisted for their innovative projects. The shortlisted initiatives are diverse, from eBike schemes to free town centre Wi-Fi networks and public art installations.

These submissions not only capture what makes each town unique, but they also highlight the creative ways local businesses, councils, and community groups across the UK are tackling new challenges and adapting to unlock growth opportunities. They offer practical inspiration and real-world examples other towns can use to grow and thrive.

Next, a panel of judges comprising experts from across business and industry will review the entries across six categories to decide the final winners.

Ian Harvey, Head of the Institute of Place Management and a returning judge said: “It’s a real privilege to return as a judge for the Visa Let’s Celebrate Towns initiative. At the Institute of Place Management, we see that effective place leadership relies not just on passion, but on having the right skills and knowledge to deliver real change. This competition is a powerful platform to share learning, celebrate success, and showcase the creativity and commitment of local government, businesses, and communities working to improve their towns across the UK. It is an honour to be involved.”

The six winning towns will be announced at an awards ceremony in July in Parliament, and each winner will receive £20,000 towards a new or ongoing community initiative.

On announcing the shortlist, Mandy Lamb, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Visa, commented: “We’re excited to champion towns that are propelling local economic growth and prosperity in the UK, with the goal of unlocking even more potential in the future. This year of 'Let’s Celebrate Towns' has attracted a record number of entries, highlighting the passion and creativity in our communities. Anyone on the shortlist should feel immensely proud of their achievement. I can’t wait to join the judging panel to explore all the inspiring initiatives and achievements across the nation.”

Helen Dickinson, CEO, British Retail Consortium, added: “Through Let's Celebrate Towns, we've seen impressive entries that demonstrate creative solutions and resilience. These reflect our vision at the BRC for retail – an industry that adapts and thrives amid technological advances and changing consumer habits. We are delighted to partner again with Visa on this initiative and eagerly anticipate celebrating these achievements at the awards ceremony in July."

Over the past two years, Let’s Celebrate Towns has invested in 16 communities around the UK, including Boscombe.

Kaoutar Addi, Founder and Director, We Are Boscombe, reflected on what Let’s Celebrate Towns has done for her town: “Winning the Visa 'Best Town' award in 2024 was instrumental. Dorset Local Enterprise Partnership (Dorset LEP) secured the award, and the initial funding provided by Visa allowed for the birth and development of 'We Are Boscombe,' giving us the crucial momentum to build this vibrant, independent, community-focused placemaking brand. Our aim is to actively reimagine Boscombe's high street by promoting local businesses and enhancing the area for both residents and visitors. Our face-to-face engagement with local traders has been key, cultivating a strong sense of pride and active participation. We're proud to see tangible signs of this growing community spirit, with 'We Are Boscombe' tote bags and stickers visible across the high street.”

The 2025 shortlist

High Street Transformation

Ellesmere

Banbridge

Wallsend

Hemel Hempstead

Elgin

Oakengates

Halesworth

Richmond, North Yorkshire

New Malden

Weston-super-Mare

Small Business Support

Mid Ulster District Council

Paisley

Wallsend

Stockport

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

Shrewsbury

Ramsgate

Exeter

Leigh and Atherton

Limavady

Future Skills

Farnbrough

Trowbridge

Fishguard and Goodwick

Stevenage

Gosport

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Boscombe

Swaffham

Northampton

Nuneaton

Connectivity

Haydock

Falkirk

Bassetlaw

Morecambe BID CIC Ltd

Lichfield

Watford

Welshpool

Godalming

Circularity

Stourbridge

Circular Malton & Norton CIC

Chesterfield

Cheltenham

Ossett

Wimbledon

Hinckley

Powering Change

Reading

Swanley

Sherborne Town Council

Shrewsbury

Fleet