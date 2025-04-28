'Wanksy' The Massive Manhood Artist Goes Crypto

The Norwegian creator has gained a massive Instagram following after the image of his handiwork notched up more than 11 million views.

On a Daily Goat Tonight Spaces episode (https://x.com/i/spaces/1jMJgknDWAbJL), he told listeners: "I think when people see these flashes of immaturity and childishness, that people connect to that.

"I think we're just going after all the sickos. Those are my target audience. With memecoins, we're on brand, so we're good."

His nickname is a play on the British street graffiti artist Banksy, one of his heroes.

If confirmed, the new 120.29-kilometre (74.7-mile) run behind the launch will be nearly four kilometres more than the previous record set by a Welshman in 2024.

Brit Terry Rosoman had run a 116.53-kilometre (72.4-mile) penis map route.

And he teased the Brit: "Mine is bigger than yours."

The anonymous 33-year-old artist used his GPS and the running app Strava to create the massive manhood image as he ran through through Norwegian cities on 22nd March.

The final version shows the image's tip in Stavanger with one of the testicles down in Bryne, in Rogaland County.

He then shared his work on Instagram along with the caption: "The GOAT" ('The Greatest of All Time').

He told local media: "I don't know if any artist has ever suffered so much physically for their art."

He began running at 4:30 am but the run was nearly a flop from the start because his water container burst.

He said: "Between the cities of Orre and Bryne, I wanted to throw up."

After finishing his epic run, 'Wanksy' celebrated his role as a snarky slacker saying: "It was pointless. But I did it. That was the most important thing."

Now offers to cash in on his notoriety have come gushing in.

Norwegian brewery No Worries want him to promote his range of sports beers including a zero alcohol ale called No Worries Sport.

The brew is said to contain protein, vitamins and minerals that runners lose in their sweat.

The artist said: "I put their black star logo on my final picture, and I like that it's called No Worries. It's how I run these things - just for fun. Nothing serious, nothing to cry about, just fun!"

The Art by Wanksy memecoin will be launched later this week on Solana memecoin launchpad Pump.Fun (http://pump.fun/).

