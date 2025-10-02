'War on thieves': Greggs staff put bike lock on fridge to stop shoplifters

Greggs have been forced to state that they are not battling thieves by putting BIKE LOCKS on fridges - after a customer filmed one in use at the chain.

Greggs have been forced to state that they are not battling thieves by putting BIKE LOCKS on fridges - after a customer filmed one in use at the chain.

Customer Casey Cosgrove claims to have captured the 'funny' sight in a branch of the nation's best-loved bakery chain in its home city of Newcastle.

Footage appears to show the ring-style bike lock secured around the handles of a drinks refrigerator at the right-hand side of the shop.

A handwritten note is taped to the glass which reads: 'Please ask for drinks at counter thank you'.

The 27-year-old says he saw the unusual attempt at thief-busting in the Greggs on Grainger Street, Newcastle, and decided to post the footage on TikTok.

The Grainger Street branch of Greggs has previously made headlines for staying open till 4am and employing bouncers to deal with shoplifting and violent disorder.

Dubbed a 'mega Greggs' by the press, it is one of the only late-night Greggs in the country.

Casey said: "I took a video because it looked a bit incongruous having a bike lock on the fridge rather than a regular lock. It looked funny.

"It was in the Greggs next to Bigg Market - the busiest, craziest part of Newcastle.

"I don't know if it's something they do regularly. I do a lot of walking in the evenings but I haven't seen it before or since.

"It was around half 11 on a Saturday night, which is probably why it was locked.

"They do have bouncers and security staff on for big nights, Fridays and Saturdays.

"Usually, it's just drunk people stealing the food rather than, say, people who are struggling with money."

It's not the first Greggs to use this unorthodox method to secure their fridges.

A Norwood branch of the bakery went viral back in May for securing a U-lock style bike lock to the handles of their drinks fridge.

One TikTok user said: "Such a shame they have to do this."

Another user said: "It's an inconvenience to paying customers too. I'd simply walk out, haven't got time for that."

A third comment said: "Don't blame them at all... it's a business and people's jobs if the businesses close through theft loss."

A spokesperson for Greggs said: "We want to confirm that the padlocks are not company policy.

"This appears to be an isolated incident."