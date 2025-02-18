Water Guy! Severn Trent boss is crowned Mr Universe

Matt at work

A Severn Trent project manager is making waves in the world of bodybuilding - after being crowned Mr Universe in Venice.

Super-dedicated Matt Needham, 28, is a Senior Project Manager at the Midlands water company and runs some of the biggest investment schemes across the region.

Now the former Severn Trent Graduate has completed his own Italian Job by becoming Mr Universe after representing Team GB in the international event, held in Venice.

Modest Matt, 28, said: “It was a really emotional moment when I won, as my parents, brother, sister and my girlfriend Sarah were all there to support me.

Matt and family in Venice

“I’d dedicated all of my spare time for that moment, some days I was in the gym for 4.30am before later starting work. I’d be training every day of the week.

“But it was still a surprise to win, as the competition was so tough.”

Matt started out as a graduate at Severn Trent almost seven years ago, a scheme which has helped hundreds of young people into work over the years.

He said: “It was the perfect job for me after university where I had taken Business Studies. I wanted an exciting and clear career path and the scheme gave me that.”

He added: “I spent time with many teams during my graduate scheme and built up the expertise about the industry that you need. You move around the business during your rotations, so you make the contacts that are vital to being a project manager.”

During his career at Severn Trent, Matt has worked as project manager in bioresources and on plans for a new pure water reservoir in Frankley, on the Birmingham/Worcestershire border, where he is currently based.

His hard work saw him promoted to senior project manager last year and he is currently overseeing a number of key investment projects in the region.

Bodybuilding runs in the family as dad Roger used to pump iron and trained Matt and his older brother Ash – who has also won British titles – from their teens.

Years of dedication came to fruition in September when he won the British Championships and qualified for the Venice event. He lifted the Mr Universe crown – in the Men’s Physique category – in November.

Matt, from Wombourne, near Wolverhampton, said: “I’m as passionate about my job as I am about my bodybuilding.

“And you actually need many of the same attributes for the sport as you do for project managing – including hard work, dedication, and teamwork.

“My favourite part of the job is building the right team for the right project and then seeing that through to benefit customers.”

Matt is now looking to build on his amateur title success by training for the professional Mr Olympia circuit in 2026/27 and beyond - but says his workmates are keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

“Since coming back from Venice I’ve had a bit of gentle ribbing about being Mr Universe, but I love that,” he laughed.

“It goes to show we have a great team environment here where we all share in our successes.”