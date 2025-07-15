'We took our daughter out of school, quit our jobs, sold everything and left the UK to escape the rat race'

Joe Smithson on one of the family's trips (Cover Images)

Joe and Emma Smithson were just your average British couple, slogging away in their full-time jobs, paying extortionate bills, and dreaming of a different life. But unlike most, they actually did something about it.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an extraordinary decision, Joe, 33, and his wife Emma, 34 along with their teenage daughter Tilly, 12, sold up everything they owned and embarked on the ultimate adventure: travelling the world with nothing but a suitcase each. In the search for a better lifestyle than the UK.

“We were sick of our lives in the UK,” Joe admitted.

“So we sold everything we owned—our house, our cars, our campervan, and most of my bikes. We left our jobs, took our daughter out of school, and just got on a plane and went.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Smithson and Emma Smithson packed their bags and boarded a flight to Mexico, their first stop (Cover Images)

The Smithsons, from North Yorkshire, weren’t just seeking a getaway—they were escaping growing frustrations with what they saw as a failing system.

Emma, an occupational therapist, began her career in the NHS before transitioning to a council-based role. Meanwhile, Joe worked as a mechanical engineer in an animal feed mill.

“It was a combination of things,” Emma explained.

“Tax, the cost of living, the failing NHS, failing school systems, and just a complete lack of freedom. We’d had enough.”

Emma and Tilly (Cover Images)

Joe put in his notice at work in October 2024, a move that left him both exhilarated and terrified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was nerve-wracking, quitting a job without having anything lined up. But as my wife always says, ‘It’ll all work out.’ And to be fair, I’m looking forward to surfing crystal-clear waters instead of throwing spanners at machines.”

With their house sold, the clean-out process began, and so did the creeping fear.

“One minute, I was buzzing,” Joe confessed.

Joe, 33, his wife Emma, 34 along with their teenage daughter Tilly, 12, sold up everything they owned and embarked on the ultimate adventure (Cover Images)

“The next, I was regretting everything, panicking about money. Because I wanna go mountain biking, fishing, surfing, exploring, climbing, whitewater rafting—ALL THE FUN STUFF! But when you start booking accommodation and look at the price of things, your money runs out quickly.”

With no income coming in, the financial reality was daunting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emma just thinks, ‘We’ll spend the lot, who cares?’ And I’m like, every time I book something, that’s another chunk of savings gone,” Joe admitted.

But their dream was stronger than their doubts. They had spent years working hard, feeling trapped, and watching life pass them by.

“Since I was 16, all I’ve done is graft. I look at my hands, and they’re wrecked. I’ve got a weird lump on one of my fingers—probably arthritis at 32. And I just thought, I can’t keep going like this and wondering what if. I need to do this now,” Joe reflected.

The final push came when they sat down to crunch the numbers on their UK budget—and the results were staggering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our mortgage was £1,000 a month, and that was about to go up to £1,200 with the interest rates,” Emma explained.

“Council tax was £170 a month—for what? The roads were a mess, crime wasn’t being tackled, and we barely got anything in return.”

“Gas and electricity? £160 a month,” Joe added.

“And we were lucky! Some families we knew were paying over £300. The water was another £40. It just didn’t end.”

Food and fuel costs were another major drain.

“We were initially spending £300 a week on food and fuel,” Emma said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s £1,200 a month! And that was after cutting back. At one point, we were spending more, just on food.”

“Then there were our three vehicles,” Joe continued.

“My car, Emma’s car, and the campervan. Fuel was insane at £1.40 a litre. Plus insurance, MOTs, and maintenance costs. One month it was the Kia, next month my car, then the campervan. It never ended.”

“All in all, our total monthly expenses were nearly £3,000,” Emma said.

“For what? To be stressed, working constantly, and worrying about bills?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So they packed their bags and boarded a flight to Mexico, their first stop. Within days, the reality of their decision set in.

“The first week in Mexico was wild,” Emma laughed.

“Everyone thinks of Mexico as bright blue skies and sunshine, but since we arrived, it has rained non-stop!”

“We must have brought the weather with us from England,” Joe joked.

“We left for sun, and the universe gave us storms.”

Arriving in Cancun after a gruelling 12-hour journey, the Smithsons were immediately thrown into chaos.

“We got off the plane into absolute floods,” Emma said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had to take a taxi, and I won’t lie—I was nervous. Back in the UK, we’d been told, ‘If you get in a taxi, they’re going to kidnap you.’ So I was on edge.”

With exhaustion setting in, they finally reached their accommodation.

“It looked amazing,” Joe said.

“But then we walked into our room and realised there was no air con. Just fans. It took us three days to figure out how to work one of them.”

Despite the setbacks, the family quickly saw the benefits of their new lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A week here is cheaper than what we paid for our mortgage and bills back home,” Emma said.

“No council tax, no energy bills. Showers whenever we want—absolute bliss.”

Their first week had been a learning curve, but they wouldn’t change it for the world.

“People say we’re crazy,” Emma said.

“But we’re spending the same amount we were in the UK, only now we have freedom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a budget of £40,000 for a year, the Smiths are determined to make it work.

“Even if it doesn’t work out, we’ve got a safety net from selling our house,” Joe said.

“But honestly, I don’t see us moving back to the UK to start that old life again.”

Taking their daughter out of school was surprisingly easy.

“Tilly was in Year 7 at secondary school when we made the decision, and now she’s being world-schooled by us. She’s gaining hands-on experience in language, currency, travel, culture, adventure, and so much more!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just called up and said, ‘We’re taking her out to travel the world,’” Emma said.

“The person on the phone actually said, ‘I don’t blame you. I’d come with you if I could.’”

Their next stop? Guatemala.

“We’re off to Lake Atitlan next,” Joe grinned.

“Apparently the most beautiful lake in the world. We’ll let you know!”