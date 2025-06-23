Weston-super-Mare RFC announce pre-season games and league fixtures

Weston-super-Mare opponents for their 2025/26 Regional 2 Tribute Ale South West campaign

Weston-super-Mare 1stXV will start their 2025/26 Regional 2 Tribute Ale South West on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with a trip to mid-Devon to face Crediton before hosting newly promoted Pirates Amateurs a week later for the very first time.

They will be a return to mid-Devon on Saturday, September 20, 2025, when Cullompton will provide the opposition before facing four games the next month, starting on October 4, 2025, with another trip to Devon to take on Teignmouth.

Wadebridge Camels will visit the Recreation Ground on October 11, 2025, before Weston travels to Wellington a week later. Winscombe's visit on October 25, 2025, for the first league encounter between the clubs, though there were fewer than ten miles between them.

There are three games the following month, starting on November 8 with the short journey to North Petherton, the visit of Ivybridge on November 22 and then a match on November 29 away to Okehampton.

Tiverton will be the visitors to the Recreation Ground on December 6 before Weston-super-Mare face a long trip to the Mennaye Field in Penzance the following weekend to face last season's Counties 1 Tribute Western West champions, Pirates Amateurs.

Weston-super-Mare will welcome Cullompton for the final game of 2026 on December 20. After the Christmas and New Year break, Weston-super-Mare are back in action on January 10 when they host Teignmouth.

Wadebridge Camels will host Weston-super-Mare on January 17 before Wellington makes the short trip up the M5 to the Recreation Ground on January 31. Winscombe will host the Valentine's Day game before the Seasiders are away on February 28 to North Petherton.

There are three matches the following month, starting with the visit to Ivybridge (March 7), a home game against Okehampton (March 21) and away to Tiverton (March 28). The final league game will be at home to Crediton on April 11, 2026.

The RFU has consulted with Regional 1 & 2 clubs about introducing play-offs next season. These will replace the Papa Johns National Cup for these Levels and further details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Weston-super-Mare finalise their preparations for the 2025/26 campaign with a series of pre-season games, which will involve all the senior squad, including some new signings and with a new club captain in former Wales Under 18s international Charlie Brabham.

Burnham-on-Sea, under new head coach Hayden Tuttiett, the former Weston-super-Mare, Dings Crusaders and Hornets scrum half, will be the first opponents to visit the Recreation Ground on Thursday, August 14, kick-off at 7.30 pm.

This will be followed a week later (August 21) with a double-header against Nailsea & Backwell, with the club's second-team squads kicking off proceedings at 6.30 pm, followed by the two first-team squads at 7.45 pm.

It will be a short trip to Barracks Lane on Saturday, August 23, for the Weston-super-Mare's second team squad to face Avonmouth Old Boys, kick-off 2.30 pm. On Saturday, August 30, the final warm-up game will see Weston-super-Mare travel to play Bridgwater & Albion, kick-off at 2.30 pm.

The format of the Community Cup (formerly Papa Johns) has been changed, and more details are expected shortly. However, the competition will involve clubs in Counties 1 & below, featuring three rounds during the season, with the closing rounds in May.

In Counties 3 Tribute Ale Somerset South, Weston United begin their league programme on September 6, 2025, with a home game against Wells, while Weston Athletic will travel to face Wells 2ndXV in the Counties 4 Tribute Ale Somerset South league.

These fixtures will be reversed for the final league games of the season on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The fixtures are available on the Club’s website.