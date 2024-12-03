When is last posting date? Post Office urges the nation to post early ahead of peak day for posting on Monday 9th December

Post Office Postmaster Richard Fleetwood

Post Office has announced that it is expecting Monday 9th December to be its busiest day across UK branches for sending Christmas parcels and post.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Brits sending gifts across the nation (20 per cent) and abroad (17 per cent) this year, Post Office is reminding the public of the importance to post presents early to ensure gifts arrive on time.

Most Popular

This announcement comes alongside new research, conducted by Post Office with 2,000 UK adults, that reveals partners top the list of the hardest people to buy for during the festive season, with 1 in 5 Brits admitting they find it most challenging to choose a gift for their significant other. Following closely behind are dads (14 per cent) and mums (11 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The primary reason? Many loved ones either say they "don’t want anything" (45 per cent) or "already have everything they want" (43 per cent).

This uncertainty is creating festive anxiety for nearly 1 in 5 Brits (18 per cent), who say not knowing what to buy is causing seasonal stress. As a result, over a third (34 per cent) of shoppers are leaving their gift buying to the last minute, with 1 in 5 finalising their lists as late as 23rd December.

However, it seems that Brits could prioritise buying presents for those they need to post to, as the majority of those sending gifts in the post (28 per cent) will be doing so in early to mid-December. Although, a risky 10 per cent will be leaving their postage until the week before Christmas.

Postmaster Richard Fleetwood, who runs a Post Office in Newcastle, offers advice for those sending parcels: “We know buying for loved ones can be stressful, as you want to make sure you’re getting something personal that they’ll appreciate. Once you’ve decided what you’re buying, it’s our job to make sure it gets there safely and on time. Branches like mine are a one stop shop for anyone planning to post this Christmas, as we have a choice of delivery carriers in-store including Evri, DPD, Royal Mail and Parcelforce. You can also use our tracking services to follow your parcel’s progress across all our carriers and feel reassured it has arrived safely by opting for a signature on arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And if you don’t fancy braving the cold and the crowds, our Parcels Online service enables you to purchase postage online, and all you need to do is drop it off in your local branch.”

Postmaster Top Tips for Mastering Christmas:

Post early: Post parcels and cards early to ensure gifts arrive in time for Christmas. Don't forget peak posting day is 9th December and you can check last posting dates online at Post Office | Lasting Posting Dates – remember, they differ depending which country you’re sending to.

Talk to your postmaster for advice on the best service for your needs: With a choice of delivery partners available over the counter, your Postmaster can help to explain which provider meets your needs.

Collect and return online shopping at your Post Office: If you’re too busy to stay home and wait for deliveries, you can collect your online shopping from your local Post Office branch instead. We’re here to help with your online shopping returns too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use tracked and signed for services to give you extra peace of mind when sending parcels: If you want to keep track of where your parcel is then you can use one of our many tracked or signed for services, these are available with multiple carriers and some options can guarantee next day delivery*.

Save time by completing customs forms online: If you send items abroad, you must fill in a customs form. To avoid delays when coming into branch use our online custom forms tool and you can enter the required details and receive a barcode to your phone. Show this to the Postmaster and they can then print the completed customs form in branch for you*.

Check what you can send and pack items securely at home: Save time at the counter by checking what you can send in advance through Post Office’s website, and packing your parcel at home. If you’re still unsure then don’t worry as Postmasters will ask you what you’re sending and confirm it's safe to send, just remember what it is you’re posting!

Mark Eldridge, Postmaster Experience Director at Post Office and serving Postmaster, commented: “We know that despite the joy of the festive season, Christmas can become a stressful time with so much life admin to sort out. At Post Office, we’re here to make sending your gifts and cards one less thing to worry about. Whether it’s navigating international shipping, completing customs forms, or choosing the best delivery option, Postmasters across the country and at the heart of local communities are here to help. By planning ahead and avoiding peak times, you can focus on what matters most – enjoying the festive season.”

Please visit the Post Office Christmas Hub for information on getting your parcels ready to send and last posting dates: www.postoffice.co.uk/christmas