When will the UK heatwave end? Met Office outlook explained

The UK is experiencing another wave of intense summer heat – with temperatures soaring into the mid-30s in parts of England and Wales – which has led many people to ask: how long will this last, and when will things start to cool down?

Early forecasts suggest the hot weather could continue through much of the week, with some areas staying uncomfortably warm overnight. But what does the outlook look like beyond that — and what are the risks if this heatwave becomes a long-term trend?

What is a heatwave – and how is it defined in the UK?

According to the Met Office, a heatwave in the UK is registered “when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold”.

This temperature varies by county, as what counts as unusually hot in one part of the UK might be considered normal in another. For example, in all of northern England, the threshold is 25C, whereas in Greater London, the threshold is 28C. Look up your county’s threshold here.

How long will the UK heatwave last?

The current heatwave is expected to peak between Monday 30 June and Wednesday 2 July, with temperatures reaching up to 35°C in parts of southeast England, including London, Kent and Essex, according to the Met Office.

The Amber alert is still in place in England and Wales, particularly in areas where “tropical nights” – when temperatures stay above 20°C – are making it difficult for people to cool down overnight.

However, conditions seem to trend towards easing up around midweek (Wednesday), as cooler westerly winds bring a drop in temperatures across western and northern parts of the UK, including Northern Ireland, Scotland and north-west England.

Is this the new normal for UK summers?

Experts say that due to climate change, heatwaves like the current one are becoming more frequent, lasting for longer and higher intensity.

According to the Met Office, the UK is now 2.3 times more likely to experience a hot summer compared to the 1990s, and 2022 was the country’s hottest year on record.

The rarest temperature of 40C recorded in July 2022, now seems like a possibility every summer. The Climate Change Committee (CCC), has warned that without an urgent response to climate change the UK is unprepared for rising risks linked to extreme heat, including pressures on the NHS, transport disruption, and higher mortality.

Could another heatwave happen later this summer?

Experts and forecasters say that another heatwave is completely possible before the end of the summer this year, though long-range weather models remain uncertain.

The dry spell is predicted to continue through the summer, with the Met Office’s July–September outlook showing a higher-than-average probability of hot, dry conditions, especially in southern and eastern England.

With more heat expected in the coming weeks — and the potential for further alerts later this summer — staying informed, staying cool, and staying safe will remain essential.