Why older dogs deserve the spotlight – and a birthday paw-ty to match

As Mars marks 90 years in pet care, Battersea’s senior residents get the celebration they’ve long deserved

Forget teaching old dogs new tricks – sometimes, all they need is a reason to celebrate. And this week, they got exactly that.

In honour of DOGust – the global birthday for shelter dogs – Mars teamed up with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home to throw a tail-wagging “paw-ty” for some of the UK’s most overlooked four-legged friends: senior rescue dogs. The event, part of Mars' 90th anniversary celebrations of their pet care range, put older pooches front and centre, with two golden oldies – sprightly 9-year-old Jack Russell Sue and her glamorous sidekick Gioia, a 10-year-old Maltese – stealing hearts as they enjoyed treats, toys, and plenty of fuss.

The party wasn’t just for fun (though the dogs didn’t seem to mind) – it was designed to spotlight a group too often forgotten. Despite being loyal, gentle and loving, senior pets regularly lose out to their younger counterparts when it comes to adoption. In fact, just 16% of adopted pets globally are over the age of one, according to Mars’ Global Pet Parent Study.

Mars celebrates 90 years in Pet Care with a Tail-Wagging Paw-ty for Batterseas oldest residents, including Sue, 9 years old, pictured.

And that’s a shame, because as new research from Mars reveals, older dogs are seen by most UK adults as loyal (50%), loving (41%) and gentle (33%). What’s more, four in five people who’ve experienced the loss of a pet said their emotional bond deepened over time – suggesting the best years might just come later in life.

Nick Foster, General Manager at Mars Pet Nutrition UK, Ireland and Nordics, said the event was a natural way to mark the company’s nine decades of pet care:

“As we reflect on 90 years of wagging tails, nourished bellies and countless happy homes, it felt only right to work with our long-standing partners at Battersea. Together, we’re championing pets of all ages and helping them find the forever homes they deserve.”

It’s a message Battersea knows well. “Senior dogs, despite their age, still have a lot of love and affection to give,” says Jay McGuinness, Rehoming and Welfare Manager at Battersea. “We’re proud to honour these golden oldies and raise awareness of just how wonderful older pets can be.”

It’s also a cause Mars has been backing for decades. From supporting shelters across the globe to pushing for pet-friendly housing through the Renters Reform Bill, the company’s mission – to create A Better World for Pets – shows no signs of slowing.

And if you’re wondering what life with a senior pet is actually like, Dr Tammie King, an Animal Behaviour Scientist at Mars' Waltham Petcare Science Institute, has some advice. “Older pets make brilliant companions – they just need a little extra support to thrive,” she explains. “Tailored diets, gentle exercise, and a slower pace of life can make all the difference.”

Dr Tammie King’s Top 5 Tips for Caring for a Senior Dog

Adapt Their Diet – Older dogs need food that supports joint health and muscle mass. Look for high-protein formulas, and consider switching textures if dental issues arise. Keep Their Brain Active – Cognitive decline can be slowed with simple training, memory games, or low-impact enrichment activities. Exercise – But Gently – Regular walks are still important, even if they’re a bit slower. Exploring new routes can boost both body and mind. Prioritise Dental Care – Soft kibble, dental chews, and regular tooth brushing can help avoid pain and keep mealtimes enjoyable. Savour the Small Moments – Whether it's curling up together on the sofa or your daily chat in the kitchen, these moments deepen your bond. Enjoy them.

As Mars continues its global push to end pet homelessness – with 1.16 million cats and dogs currently without homes in the UK alone – its work with Battersea serves as a hopeful reminder: older pets aren’t past it. In fact, their best years might just be ahead of them.