Will it be a white Christmas? Glasgow and Edinburgh airports face potential snow disruption on Christmas Day and beyond

As Christmas Day approaches, the excitement of travel may come with a chilly twist. With the possibility of snowfall disrupting flights, travellers could find themselves spending the festive day at the airport.

From Edinburgh to Milan, several major airports in the UK and Europe could be at risk of snow, which has the potential for delays or even cancellations.

According to the latest odds provided by BoyleSports, several airports could experience snow on 25 December, which may have implications for both Christmas Day travel and the days following if the snow continues.

If you're planning to take to the skies this Christmas, here's what you need to know about the airports most likely to be affected by the seasonal weather.

The airport with the highest chance of snowfall is Milan Malpensa Airport, where the odds stand at 9/2, implying an 18% chance of snow. This is closely followed by Glasgow Airport, at 5/1 (16%), and Edinburgh Airport, with odds of 6/1 (14%).

In 2023 figures showed that Edinburgh airport handled more than 7,000 passengers on Christmas Day. Meanwhile in that same year, Glasgow airport processed more than 10,000 departing passengers on three days over Christmas 22, 28 and 29 December.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport is listed at 7/1 (12.5%), Belfast International Airport at 8/1 (11%), and a cluster of European airports, including Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Cork, and London City Airport, all at 10/1 (9%).

Dublin Airport is another hub listed at 10/1. It is one of the busiest airports in Ireland, particularly during the winter season. Snow could impact domestic and international flights, especially those travelling to and from the UK and Europe for events like the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

The risk of snow is lower at airports such as Cardiff Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, both listed at 12/1 (8%). However, even with these relatively lower odds, travellers may still experience minor disruptions depending on the severity and timing of any snowfall if it is to occur.

For those planning to fly out of or into Madrid-Barajas Airport, the odds of snowfall are far less concerning at 25/1 (3.85%), making it the least likely of the listed airports to see any impact from winter weather on Christmas Day.

Although odds on snowfall aren't specifically provided for Heathrow Airport, they are preparing for a 21% surge in passenger numbers on Christmas Day. This rise in holiday traffic is expected to be felt across the UK and beyond.

As millions of Britons prepare to travel this Christmas, they’re being warned to brace for potential delays across roads, railways, and airports. While the anticipated increase in festive traffic is a major factor, the weather could pose an extra challenge.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is advising travellers to stay informed about their rights in case their flights are delayed or cancelled. Under UK regulations, airlines are obligated to assist stranded passengers, including providing food, drinks, and overnight accommodation when necessary.

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s more important than ever for passengers to be prepared for any unexpected disruptions that might arise from both high travel volumes and unpredictable weather.

Odds of snowfall at European airports on Christmas Day

Milan Malpensa Airport- 9/2

Edinburgh Airport - 6/1

Liverpool John Lennon Airport - 7/1

Belfast International Airport - 8/1

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol - 10/1

Cork Airport - 10/1

Dublin Airport - 10/1

London City Aiport - 10/1

Cardiff Airport - 12/1

Paris - Charles De Gaulle Airport - 12/1

Madrid-Barajas Airport - 25/1