Win a stunning barn-style Cornish coastal pad in £2.9m Raffle House draw

The house is close to the beach, as well as being set in a private location surrounded by countryside

Raffle House has released details of its next luxury home draw, just moments from award-winning Gwithian Towans beach in Cornwall.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many reasons Brits choose to holiday at beach destinations abroad rather than those at home, but top of the list for most is the weather. Despite being home to some world-class beaches, even in mid-summer there’s no guarantee the British weather will be good enough to enjoy them.

Most Popular

With this year having seen the sunniest and warmest Spring on record in the UK, many beach-lovers would have had better luck sunbathing on the beach in March or May than in some weeks over the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One solution is to live by the sea, so you’re able to grab those rays whenever they happen to appear. Raffle House’s Cornwall Dream Home is perfectly positioned for those wanting to make full use of the unpredictable British sunshine.

The property features a 39ft triple-aspect open-plan kitchen, dining and living room

The £2.9m luxury home up for grabs is just moments from Gwithian Towans Beach, a three-mile sweep of sand repeatedly named among Britain’s best beaches and crowned The Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beach 2024.

At low tide, the series of interconnected beaches offer up an epic stretch of golden sand, flanked by wildflower-covered dunes and dramatic headlands. Godrevy’s lighthouse, perched on the offshore island, has long inspired writers and artists – most famously Virginia Woolf in her novel To the Lighthouse.

Grey seals regularly bask in the coves, seabirds nest in the cliffs and if you’re lucky, it’s sometimes possible to spot bottlenose dolphins cresting the waves. Surf schools and cafés line the beach, while the South West Coast Path winds along the cliffs for endless coastal walks.

Making the most of the views

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main bedroom boasts sea views from inside, as well as a private balcony

The property isn’t just close to the beach, it also offers stunning views of the waves, having been architecturally designed to celebrate the light, seascape and outdoor living.

The 3,300 sq ft newly built coastal house has been split into two impressive barn-shaped structures, with the timber-clad wings joined by a porcelain-paved glazed hall.

At the heart of one side of the home is a 39ft triple-aspect kitchen, dining and living room. Immense vaulted ceilings, exposed oak beams and a wall of gable-end glass frame its sweeping long views. Doors open directly onto a south-facing sun terrace, perfect for long summer evenings.

The high-end German kitchen has an L-shaped layout and comes complete with a breakfast bar and central island. Sleek, composite stone worktops, integrated Miele appliances and a streamlined bar area complete the space. A utility room adjoins the kitchen, while above it a mezzanine study overlooks the living area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving into the second structure, the upper floor houses a showpiece principal suite, a triple-aspect bedroom with a central bed positioned to frame the morning sea view and extending onto a private balcony. A vaulted ceiling, walk-in wardrobe and spa-style en-suite with rainfall shower and freestanding bath complete the retreat. Two further bedrooms and a family bathroom share this level.

On the lower ground floor, there are two more bedrooms, including a guest suite and a family room that opens onto a private courtyard garden.

Sustainability is built into the design, with an air-source heat pump powering the underfloor heating. Outside, the property is bordered by landscaped gardens and despite its proximity to the sea, the house enjoys a private, rural setting on a no-through road that is surrounded by countryside.

As well as being within walking distance of the village and beaches of Gwithian, Hayle is just three miles away and offers everyday amenities and a thriving harbour community. Ten miles west, St Ives has long attracted visitors with its cobbled streets and the popular Porthmeor and Porthminster beaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further afield, Truro (Cornwall’s only city) lies 25 miles away, offering mainline rail to London Paddington. Newquay Airport, on the north coast, connects the region directly to Gatwick and other UK hubs.

The draw for the stunning Cornwall Dream Home doesn’t officially open until November 1, but Raffle House is running a pre-launch 2-4-1 offer. This means anyone who buys tickets for its current £2.5m Historic Dream Home draw automatically receives the same number of tickets for the upcoming house for free.

Paid entries to the current draw can be purchased from £10, which gives players 15 chances to win, plus 15 free tickets for the Cornwall Dream Home. There’s also the option to enter for free via post. Entries for the Historic Dream Home draw close on October 31, and the winner will be drawn on November 7.

In addition to the property itself, Raffle House also throws in all the stylish furnishings, as well as covering stamp duty costs and legal fees, so the lucky winner will be able to move in without spending a penny. They will also have the option to take the cash equivalent of the home’s value if preferred.