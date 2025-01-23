Windermere Lake Cruises: Former headteacher comes out of retirement for UK’s ‘best job’!

Steve Tilley

A former headteacher has proved that it’s never too late to ‘catch the boat’ after he secured a role of a lifetime in one of Britain’s most popular and scenic holiday locations – and you can do the same!

Windermere Lake Cruises, the most popular paid for attraction in the Lake District, is about to launch a whopping recruitment drive. With fully flexible terms and the ability to work in the heart of the Lake District, it’s an opportunity not to be missed as one of last year’s recruits, Steve Tilley, will testify.

Mr Tilley, a retired primary school headteacher from Rochdale, originally took on a seasonal role in summer 2024. However, his enjoyment of the job and his new life in the Lake District, where he became a permanent resident over Christmas, saw him to decide to stay on permanently as a coach park attendant in Bowness-on-Windermere.

Mr Tilley is one of a number of coach park assistants working just a stone’s throw away from Bowness harbour, where cruise vessels carry millions of visitors annually on voyages across England’s largest natural lake.

Steve Tilley with Swift

“I didn’t really know what to do when I first retired, but I knew I wasn’t ready to do ‘nothing’. When I saw a video about other retirees having taken roles at Windermere Lake Cruises, I couldn’t resist applying. I’d always loved boats and the Lake, having owned a small boat myself previously, so the thought of getting paid to work in this sector was too good an opportunity to pass on. It really is the best job in the UK.” said Mr Tilley.

He continued, “My former career had seen me deal with children and families from all walks of life, giving me a great advantage for handling the huge volume of visitors we receive each year. Our coach park welcomes vehicles carrying both domestic and international visitors and it’s my job to hop aboard, welcome them to the area and explain the options available so that they get to enjoy the perfect day out on the water.”

“People sometimes wonder why I work on the coach park when I could be on the boats themselves but after attending the 2024 recruitment day, there was something about the role that really fascinated me. The opportunity to meet so many people, be one of the first faces of Windermere Lake Cruises they encounter and the chance to use my language skills really appealed to me. I can converse in French, Spanish and German so to be able to use this to ensure holidaymakers feel really welcome when they arrive gives me complete job satisfaction.”

Windermere Lake Cruises is hosting a special Recruitment Day event onboard its newest vessel, the 300-seat MV Swift, on Saturday, February 1 from 10am to 4pm.

The Lake District’s biggest paid-for attraction is searching for people to work across multiple areas within the business including its cruise vessels, self-drive boats, cafes, shops and ticket offices. Roles commence from January and run throughout this year’s peak holiday season and beyond. The jobs are open to applicants from all ages, backgrounds and abilities and offer highly flexible hours and competitive salaries.

“Steve is a classic example of the type of person our recruitment days suit. We find that the nature of the roles and hours often appeal to those who have retired from full time careers but are seeking something a little extra to keep them active. Similarly, the roles are also ideal for stay-at-home parents seeking a little extra cash, students and those returning to work after periods of absence,” says Debbie Hooper, HR manager at Windermere Lake Cruises.

“There are no unsociable hours, no split shifts and you can work one day a week or five days a week – it’s up to you.”

MV Swift will be moored at Bowness Pier and the event is open to anyone interested in joining one of the country’s leading tourist attractions.

“It’s a great opportunity to work in a unique setting, where we can promise some of the best views you are likely to find!” says Debbie. “These seasonal roles can also be viewed as an opportunity to get a foot in the door of a more permanent role as it’s not uncommon for those who join us as a temp to see themselves progress into a longer term, more senior position, should that be something they wish to do.”

Windermere Lake Cruises is one of the Top Ten most visited paid for attractions in the country according to latest figures from VisitEngland.

Its popularity means that during the summer months, staff numbers need to more than double to deal with the huge demand from passengers exploring England’s largest lake on its fleet of historic ‘steamers’, modern launches and traditional wooden launches.