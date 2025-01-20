Winter break: These are the US states with the highest rates of youth burglary offenders during end-of-year months

Top 10 states with the highest youth burglary rates

New research reveals that Montana has the highest rate of youth burglaries among U.S. states between September and December.

Stone Injury Lawyers analysed burglary data from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer, where the number of offenders under 20 from 2019 onward during the September to December period was totaled and compared to the overall offense count. States were ranked by the percentage of burglaries committed by offenders under 20, from highest to lowest.

Montana tops the list with youths accounting for 40.40% of its burglaries in the end-of-year period. The state experienced an average of 19.14 burglaries per 100,000 residents each year. With 27.81% of burglaries committed by youths, Delaware places second.

The Mid-Atlantic state averages 19.23 burglaries per 100,000 locals in the end-of-year period. Wyoming ranks third, with youths accounting for 25.31% of its 19.03 average end-of-year burglaries per 100,000 residents.

Wisconsin places fourth, where 23.47% of its burglaries were committed by youths. The state sees 15.32 average end-of-year burglaries per 100,000 locals, the second-lowest rate among the top ten. In fifth place, Mississippi has the largest average end-of-year burglaries per 100,000 residents of the top ten at 34.34, with youths accounting for 23.42% of offenses. With 23.37% of burglaries committed by youths, South Dakota places sixth.

The midwestern state averages 24.81 burglaries per 100,000 locals in end-of-year months. Seventh place goes to Nebraska, with youths accounting for 23.17% of its 16.26 average end-of-year burglaries per 100,000 residents. Maryland ranks eighth with youths accounting for 22.12% of its average end-of-year burglaries. Virginia follows in ninth place with 21.38%, and Idaho rounds out the top ten with 21.11%. West Virginia, California, and Nevada had the lowest rates of youth burglary offenders, with 6.95%, 8.21%, and 8.70% of burglaries committed by youths, respectively.

An expert at Jason Stone Injury Lawyers commented on the findings: “Crime patterns, especially for burglary, often follow seasonal trends, with increases frequently observed during the end-of-year months. “Winter and fall brings shorter daylight hours, and the start of a new school year leaves groups of youths without adult supervision after school.

“The beginning of the school year can also put extra pressure on youths, whether due to academic demands, social challenges, or financial constraints that may lead them to engage in criminal activities.

“Knowing this, we can consider solutions connected to the root cause of burglaries to prevent future crimes, rather than focusing on consequences after the fact.”

Methodology: Burglary data per 100,000 residents was collected from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. The data was filtered to be only inclusive of offenses where the age of the offender is known, and only burglaries reported in each state from September to December, covering the years 2019 through 2023. The states were then ranked from their highest to lowest youth burglary percentage. Florida was excluded from the autumn burglary rankings. Its burglary rates spike each December and stay near zero for most of the year. Additionally, no data was available for September–November 2020, possibly due to a reporting error. Because of these inconsistencies, Florida was left out of the rankings.