Winter Fuel Allowance U-Turn: A Lifeline for Older and Disabled People

An elderly man looks out the window.

A government U-turn on Winter Fuel Payments could provide a vital lifeline to older and disabled people facing rising energy costs this winter.

The latest annual fuel poverty statistics in England have revealed that in 2024, an estimated 11.0% of households (2.73 million) in fuel poverty under the Low-Income Low Energy Efficiency (LILEE) metric.

This means that when they spend the required amount to heat their home, they are left without a residual income below the poverty line.

Amelia Hornsby from the Bathing Mobility Advisory Service (BMAS) comments, “The government’s reversal on the Winter Fuel Payment decision is more than a policy U-turn, it highlights how vital this support is for older people, especially those with mobility issues or health conditions.

“Without this support, many older people may feel forced to stay at home in cold conditions, risking their physical and mental health. The emergence of warm hubs in libraries, churches, and community centres is a welcome step towards tackling social isolation. However, these hubs are no substitute for ensuring that older people can afford to heat their own homes.

“With the cost-of-living and energy prices rising, the payment provides more than just financial relief; it offers peace of mind, independence, and the ability to stay connected to their communities.

“Older people are more likely to live alone and face mobility challenges, so maintaining warm, safe, and connected environments is vital. The Winter Fuel Payment should be seen as an essential lifeline for vulnerable groups, not only to manage bills but to safeguard health and well-being during the colder months.

“The Winter Fuel Payment gives people a sense of independence and peace of mind during the bitter winter months when they may not venture out as much. Without this payment, some older people may just sit in a chair with a blanket without putting the heating on all day, which is truly shocking.

Amelia from BMAS concludes, “There must be a joined-up approach to caring for our older population. The introduction of 'warm hubs' in libraries, churches and community-run coffee shops is a positive step forward in helping people feel connected within their communities and removing those barriers.”

How to Apply for Winter Fuel Payment Support

“A lot of elderly people may not feel confident using technology,” Amelia explains, “they may feel anxious filling out a form online and prefer to do it with support. However, there is also the option of applying by phone or post.

“People born before 22nd September 1959 who live on under £35,000 a year are eligible for the payment this coming winter, unless they choose not to receive it.

Automatic Payment

“The good news is that the Winter Fuel Payment is sent out through an automatic payment alongside other payments such as the state pension and other benefits such as Pension Credit.

Gather Your Important Information

“You will need to give your date of birth, National Insurance Number, bank or building society details and the date you were married or entered a civil partnership when you apply for the payment.

Contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre

“You can contact them by phone on 0800 731 0160, and lines are open between 8 am and 6 pm Monday to Friday. If you would prefer to apply by post, you can download a claim form from GOV.UK and send it directly to the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

Find Your Nearest Warm Hub

“If you or your loved one finds themselves in a cold home this coming winter, there are many small businesses and council-run initiatives in the community that offer support, and most importantly, a warm place to recuperate and have a cup of tea. You can find a list of them on the Warm Hubs website and your local council website.

Amelia concludes, “Everyone deserves a warm home, and the winter fuel allowance allows people to have a quality of life no matter their financial circumstances.”