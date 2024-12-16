A TikToker has left viewers baffled after discovering a minimum-effort wreath – made from a pizza box. In a video shared online, Georgia can be seen filming a local wreath in Wandsworth, London. The festive item was made out of an old Domino’s pizza box, with the thrifty winner praised for their creativity and resourcefulness.

The footage was shot on Wednesday, December 11 and later shared on TikTok.

“The idea is genius!” she said. “This is a seriously creative Christmas wreath, 10/10 for effort. It’s nice to switch things up and it has definitely spread some festive cheer around the neighbourhood.”

The video was also shared on @NoContextBrits, where it has racked up 67,000 views.

One person commented: “Can’t wait for the carol singers ‘domino-ooh-ooooh’.” [sic]

“That’s a wreath I don’t mind making!” said another fan.

The winning wreath proves that cost-cutting homemade methods can absolutely beat pricier, ready-to-buy options available in supermarkets.