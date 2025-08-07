Woman catches fellow EasyJet passenger picking dirt from his partner's toenails

The woman 27-year-old Erin Butcher caught putting her bare feet on the tray table during an Easyjet flight

A holidaymaker was horrified to catch a bloke 'picking dirt from under his partner's toenails' during an easyJet flight.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erin Butcher was flying home from a seven-day family holiday in Tenerife when she was shocked to notice a woman's bare feet propped up on a tray table.

The 27-year-old was then left feeling 'disgusted' when the man appeared to pick at her French pedicure toenails before 'flicking bits of dirt' around. She claims the couple did this for 20 minutes, while other passengers laughed nervously in confusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fashion merchandiser shared footage of the stomach-churning moment with the caption 'Nothing beats an easyJet flight. Hope no one ate off this tray table on the next flight'. The clip was uploaded on TikTok on July 31st and has since gone viral, racking up more than 336,200 views.

27-year-old Erin Butcher

Sickened, Erin says it was 'unhygienic' and made for a 'depressing' end to her holiday in August 2024. Erin, from Southwark, south east London, said: "I felt so disgusted and I couldn't believe it.

"The partner was sprawled across the seats with her feet on the tray table, which was shocking enough. "Her partner then started picking at her toenails and flicking little bits of dirt everywhere. It was disgusting.

"I was absolutely horrified. I was with my family and none of us could actually believe what was happening. "Even to do that in the privacy of your own home is questionable but to put them on a tray table where people are eating off all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was relieved I wasn't sitting next to them. I had the perfect view from my aisle seat which is horrifying. I couldn't really take my eyes off even though I wanted to.

"Her feet were on that table the majority of the four-and-a-half-hour flight. She was really making herself at home. It's so unhygienic. "Other passengers around us had noticed as well. Everyone was laughing and it was quite unbelievable.

"As if things aren't depressing enough when your week in the sun has just ended and you're faced with toe picking the whole way home." Many users took to the comments to express their disgust.

One user wrote: "Totally gross." Another user commented: "That's disgusting anywhere." A third user wrote: "Save it for later." A fourth user commented: "Why on earth?"

EasyJet has been approached for a comment.