Worcestershire developer shows residents where to bark up the right tree for National Pet Month

BWM - Folliott's Manor - The Moresby style home in Worcestershire

As part of National Pet Month in April, Stourport-on-Severn housebuilder Barratt Homes West Midlands has come up with a list of walks around its Folliott’s Manor development to freshen up the dog walking routine.

Canine companions are always in need of a nice long walk, and with the warmer evenings now here, there are few better places to do it than Stourport.

Barratt Homes is dedicated to ensuring that all of its new residents have easy access to green open space. According to Beyond Greenspace, green space is incredibly beneficial for people’s mental health as it provides a space for physical activity, communal cohesion, a relaxing environment and improved living conditions.

The Folliott’s Manor development certainly offers this in abundance, with a total of 1.18 acres of public open space available for residents to enjoy.

BWM - Folliott's Manor - A typical dining area in the Kingsville style home

The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) suggests that dog owners enjoy a large number of health and social benefits by walking their pets daily. This can help with improving mobility and decreasing the likeliness of falling in older adults, as well as it being incredibly important for a dog’s health, too.

Time spent with a dog during walks is invaluable, helping to strengthen the bond and deepen the emotional connection. It also offers itself as an easy solution to the risks of physical inactivity.

Beyond the development, Stourport is home to a wealth of potential walking spots that combine green and blue open space to make every walk new and refreshing.

Barratt Homes is keen to highlight a selection of walks that are suitable to a wide range of people and pups:

BWM - Folliott's Manor Kingsville show home garden

Hartlebury and Leapgate Railway Circular

Residents can certainly enjoy this 4.7-km circular trail near Stourport-on-Severn. Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of little over an hour to complete. This is a popular trail for hiking, running, and walking, but you can still enjoy some solitude during quieter times of day. The trail is open year-round and features stunning sites regardless of when you visit.

The route begins in Hartlebury Commons. From there, cross Hillditch Pool and head north to the old Leapgate Railway. Walkers will only be on the rail trail briefly, but can choose to continue on that trail for longer in either direction to make a lengthier loop.

Shrawley Woods

BWM - Folliott's Manor - A typical kitchen inside the Ellerton Home

Situated near the banks of the River Severn, to the north of Worcester, Shrawley Wood is peaceful and picturesque. Known locally as ‘Bluebell Wood’, it unsurprisingly has a fantastic showing of bluebells and other spring wildflowers - a real treat to visit in the spring.

Walking in Shrawley is the perfect way to get some fresh air and explore one of the area’s most beautiful woodlands. There are a range of paths that run through the woodland, perfect for a large variety of walks.

Stourport-on-Severn and Titton Circular

Lastly, a moderately difficult walk at just under three hours, this nice walk explores Stourport-on-Severn, heading through Memorial Park, along the river Severn and the Staffordshire & Worcestershire Canal, and through Hartlebury Common and the town. It takes dog-walkers along varied paths and paved roads, offering some lovely scenery along the way.

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “These walks are a great way for our residents to get moving with their dogs throughout the year and freshen up their routines.

“Stourport is a fantastic place to walk due to the vast amounts of greenery. Many of our developments have large open spaces for residents to enjoy, and Folliott’s Manor is no exception.”

