World Rugby has today announced Allianz as an Official Supporter of Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025, with the tournament’s highly anticipated final set to take place at Allianz Stadium on 27 September, 2025.

Joining a dynamic and purpose-driven family of partners, Allianz will support the greatest and most compelling Women’s Rugby World Cup ever-organised – a defining moment that will accelerate the growth and commercial potential of the game for years to come.

As Stadium of the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 Final, Allianz will have naming rights of the iconic stadium, in a first of its kind partnership for World Rugby.

The champions of the 16-team tournament, kicking off on 22 August across eight host cities in England, will be crowned at Allianz Stadium, where they will lift the newly unveiled Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy, marking a new chapter in the tournament’s history

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

A longstanding champion of the game, Allianz’s connection with rugby spans from elite to grassroots. Its wide-ranging partnership with England Rugby includes support for the men’s and women’s national teams and investment in youth pathways via the Allianz Future Fund.

Allianz also previously held naming rights to Premiership Women’s Rugby and a partnership with the Red Roses, further reinforcing its commitment to supporting the women’s game.

As part of the tournament’s wider purpose-led activation strategy, ‘The Road to Allianz Stadium’, is a partnership with global fan engagement platform Stepathlon.

Designed to unite and inspire fans to get active in the build-up to the tournament, participants will be challenged to complete a virtual course from Sunderland’s Stadium of Light – host of the opening match – to Allianz Stadium, the home of the final.

With unprecedented interest in Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, the final at Allianz Stadium is on course to become the most attended women’s rugby match in history, set to surpass the record-breaking crowd of 66,000 at Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director Sarah Massey said: “Allianz’s commitment to rugby and to using sport as a force for positive societal change makes them an ideal partner for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. We’re delighted to welcome them on this journey as we work towards delivering the biggest and most impactful women’s rugby event in history, set to conclude in spectacular fashion with a record-breaking final at Allianz Stadium on 27 September.”

Colm Holmes, CEO, Allianz UK commented: “I’m thrilled to be announcing this sponsorship which is not only hugely exciting but also feels like a natural extension of our existing partnerships. We know and understand the power of sport to inspire and unite so to be part of this journey for Women’s Rugby is very special. Ticket sales have already exceeded that of the Rugby World Cup In 2021 and I know it’s going to be a terrific tournament for existing fans and new fans alike.”

Ticket sales for RWC England 2025 have already reached groundbreaking levels, with over 330,000 tickets sold as of July 2025 – more than double the total attendance for Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand (150,000). Remaining tickets are still on sale at https://tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.