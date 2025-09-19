WWII veteran celebrates unforgettable 100th birthday

Dougie, who turns 100 on 23rd September 2025, joined the Royal Navy aged just 17, serving as a seaman gunner. He took part in some of the most critical moments of the war, including the Arctic convoys and D-Day. Now, as one of the last surviving veterans, the Southend branch of the Royal Naval Association (RNA) rallied the public to send 100 cards in his honour.

With headquarters in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, cardfactory is proud to have supported the appeal through its Southend store team.

Colleagues at the Southend store worked with cardfactory’s in-house design team in Wakefield to create a bespoke birthday card in Royal Navy colours, personalised with Dougie’s name and signed by the whole team. They also decorated the store window with a big “Happy 100th Dougie” message, and gifted balloons and decorations for his birthday party at the RNA HQ in Southend.

Carol Pendrigh, Committee Member of the Southend Branch of the RNA, said: “Dougie is not just a veteran, he’s an Arctic convoy sailor and D-Day veteran, a true local hero. His service means so much, and we want to ensure his 100th birthday is one he will never forget. The support from cardfactory and the public has been incredible – it really shows how much people still care about honouring our veterans.”

Andy Thornburrow, Regional Manager for CardFactory, added: “Dougie’s story has touched all of us here in Southend. It’s been a joy for the team to be part of his birthday and see the community come together to celebrate a truly inspiring man. Southend has a proud naval heritage, and we hold a deep respect for our maritime history. Dougie is a local hero who represents a living connection to that history, which is why our colleagues at cardfactory wanted to recognise him reaching the incredible age of 100.”

For cardfactory, headquartered in Wakefield, the story underlines its commitment to helping everyone celebrate life’s most meaningful moments – whether it’s everyday birthdays, or once-in-a-century milestones like Dougie’s.

