Yasin Malik: Kashmiri Leader Seeks UN Justice Against India’s Solitary Confinement
The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has taken the case of its chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, a prominent Kashmiri leader recognised across all parts of Kashmir, to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (UNWGAD). Filed through the UK-based international law firm 33 Bedford Row Barristers’ Chambers on 29 October, the petition challenges India’s treatment of Malik, including his arrest, politically motivated convictions, partial court proceedings, denial of adequate medical care, and continued solitary confinement in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. The petition also demands the immediate release of Yasin Malik, who has devoted his life to peacefully advocating for the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
The legal team is led by internationally renowned Barrister Tariq Mehmood, with assistance from Barristers Carl Buckley and Aqsa Hussain. Speaking at a press conference in London, the lawyers were joined by UK-based JKLF leaders Prof. Raja Zafar Khan, Sabir Gul, and Liaqat Ali Lone, who confirmed that the petition had been filed with the full consent of the JKLF leadership.
In a statement from the JKLF Central Information Office, chief spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar highlighted that the petition exposes the flaws and political motivations in India’s judicial system and calls on the international community to ensure justice for Yasin Malik.
Barrister Tariq Mehmood said the petition seeks UN intervention to secure Malik’s rights and to hold the Indian authorities accountable for the harsh treatment of a peaceful political leader. Barristers Carl Buckley and Aqsa Hussain elaborated on the legal arguments, emphasising that Malik’s detention violates international human rights law.
JKLF leaders Prof. Raja Zafar Khan, Sabir Gul, Liaqat Ali Lone and others urged the international community to intervene, stressing that a just, democratic, and peaceful resolution of the Jammu Kashmir issue is essential for lasting regional stability.