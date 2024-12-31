Young disability advocate receives British Empire Medal (BEM) in HM The King’s 2025 New Year Honours

Rebecca Clarke BEM

Rebecca Clarke, 20, from Wimbledon, received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to young people with disabilities and autism as part of her work with the National Citizen Service (NCS)’s Youth Advisory Board.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My dad messaged me to say that a letter had arrived for me with ‘On His Majesty’s Service’ franked on the envelope,” recalled Rebecca, “ I was really intrigued and when I got home and opened the letter I was so shocked to have received the British Empire Medal. That initial shock quickly turned to proudness. I’ve had to keep the news top secret until the New Years Honours List was published.”

The British Empire Medal (BEM) recognises people who have made a significant contribution to their community. Having recently turned 20, Rebecca is among the youngest-ever recipients of the award. She was nominated by NCS for her role on their Youth Advisory Board, advocating for young people with disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the summer of 2021 I took part in an NCS programme,” she says, “I was a new wheelchair user who felt out of place, confused and scared of what this new life would bring. On NCS being disabled wasn't a problem. I was able to do all of the activities like everyone else, just with a few adaptations. I started to see that I wasn't a burden and that life could be ok as a wheelchair user.

“For our social action project our group focused on improving the accessibility of shops in our local area. The fact that all these people around me cared about my experience as a disabled person and wanted to improve it completely changed my mindset.

“After my experience, I applied and joined multiple youth boards. Within NCS itself, I was on their Youth Voice Forum and then progressed onto its first Youth Advisory Board, helping embed youth voice, and particularly that of young people with disabilities, into NCS."

In addition to her role on the NCS Youth Advisory Board, Rebecca also represents young people with disabilities on youth boards for Whizz Kidz, where she is Vice Chair, she also sits on the Council for Disabled Children’s youth board, and is on the Ambitious About Autism youth council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside of her youth board and advocacy work, Rebecca is a keen cricketer and plays for Team GB’s wheelchair team, as well as her county side Surrey.

Rebecca is currently in her second year of studying biomedical engineering at King’s College London. “Career-wise I’d like to use my degree,” she says, “but I also want to continue having a focus on helping people with disabilities.”

Michael Devlin, CEO of NCS Trust, said: “Rebecca’s incredible dedication and advocacy for young people with disabilities is an inspiration to us all. Notably, Rebecca’s contribution to our Youth Advisory Board has made a real difference in ensuring that accessibility and equality of opportunity are embedded in our offer.

“We are so proud of Rebecca’s achievement and we’re excited to see the positive impact she’ll continue to make in the years to come.”